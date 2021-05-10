Computer Aided Engineering Market Size Worth $16.19 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer aided engineering market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rapid growth of the wearable industry is likely to increase the use of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software in the electronics industry. The major players in the market are in search of new sources for revenue as the smartphone market is in the maturity stage. As a result, the demand for wearable technology has increased the demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The intellectual property protection of software is crucial, as most modern manufacturing organizations rely on computer technology

The computational fluid dynamics segment is anticipated to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period

Testing and simulation are the important aspects of a design cycle that help the end-users in achieving profitability and faster time-to-market

The on-premise segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the projected period

Simulation software are used to analyze the effect of casing materials on IC performance, thermal management, and electrical signal performance

The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics application will also enhance the industry demand over the projected period

The Asia Pacific and South America regions are poised to emerge as the lucrative regional markets over the forecast period with high CAGRs

The key market players include Siemens AG, Exa Corporation, MSC Software Corporation, and ESI Group

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Computer Aided Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (FEA, CFD, Multibody Dynamics, Optimization & Simulation), By Deployment Model, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market

The growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, and smartphones are expected to boost the CAE market growth. Owing to the growth of IoT, wearable devices, used in the fields of medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming, are increasing; paving way for the growth of the CAE market. Miniaturization of electronic devices and sensors and persuasive connectivity with lowered costs have immensely contributed to the growth of wearable technology devices.

Government regulations, mandating applications, such as collision avoidance, parking assistance systems, wireless communication technology, and interactive infotainment systems, in the upcoming car technologies to increase driver safety, are anticipated to raise the demand for CAE software. Additionally, technological advancements in the automotive sector, including driverless cars and semi-autonomous cars, are further anticipated to boost the industry demand.

The emerging new engineering modes such as 3D printing, building information modeling, concurrent engineering is likely to influence the CAE market. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that allows the users to print any object as a 3-D image. The technology helps in reducing production costs and developing new methods of production. Ease of use and unlimited customization capabilities are the key factors driving the 3D printing market which is further expected to positively impact the market growth.

The prevailing open source software are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. They are available for free on the web; however, the vendors charge for support, customization, and maintenance services. Linux has been leading the open architecture software market. Open-source software has been a boon for small software vendors, due to which, the large enterprises have been facing negative impacts. The major drivers of open source technology are the minor flaws and bugs that can be tested and fixed immediately.

Grand View Research has segmented the global computer aided engineering market based on type, deployment model, end-use, and region:

CAE Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)



Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)



Multibody dynamics



Optimization & simulation

CAE Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

On-premise



Cloud-based

CAE End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive



Defense & aerospace



Electronics



Medical devices



Industrial equipment



Others

CAE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of the Key Players in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation (A subsidiary of Siemens AG)

MSC Software Corporation (A subsidiary of Hexagon AB)

Siemens AG

