Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size $11.31 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compressed air treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Compressed air treatment equipment offers several benefits, such as lowering the dew point of the air and removing contaminants that may negatively impact the air compressor.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global compressed air treatment equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising need for treated compressed air in several manufacturing industries

The dryers segment accounted for a major share in 2018 due to increased demand for refrigerated dryers as a result of their ability to ensure the quality of end products and provide dry air needed to extend the life of the equipment

The desiccant dryers segment is expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period due to the ability of these products to purify compressed air by absorbing the moisture

The F&B industry led the market in 2018 and is likely to maintain the dominance owing to the need to adhere to strict hygiene restrictions that govern the industry

Asia Pacific accounted for 32.96% of the overall revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to rapid expansion of F&B and manufacturing industries in the region

Atlas Copco Corporation; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Beko Technologies; Boge Compressors Limited; and Gardner Denver, Inc. are some of the key companies in the global market

These companies emphasize on expanding their market presence through mergers & acquisitions and product innovations

Read 196 page research report with TOC on "Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Filters, Dryers, Aftercoolers), By End Use (F&B, Chemical, Pharma, Healthcare, Paper), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/compressed-air-treatment-equipment-market

Furthermore, the compressed air treatment equipment allows the system to run more efficiently and extends the system's life by reducing rust and corrosion caused by contaminated air. This has led to an increased adoption of these systems, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rising concerns about food safety have resulted in food manufacturers focusing on implementing air treatment equipment to avoid any contamination and to maintain quality.

This is also a key factor expected to drive demand across the food & beverage (F&B) industry. Chemical, F&B, and others are the major end-use sectors. The F&B industry is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising need for dry and clean air in numerous critical end-use applications. Moreover, rise in the number of F&B manufacturing firms, particularly in U.S., is projected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Grand View Research has segmented the global compressed air treatment equipment market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Filters



Particulate Filters/Pre-filters





Coalescing Filter/Oil Removal





Adsorber Filter/Oil Vapor Removal





Filtered Centrifugal Separator





High Temperature After-filters





Moisture Separators



Dryers



Refrigerated





Desiccant





Membrane





Deliquescent



Aftercoolers



Others

Compressed Air Treatment Equipment End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical



Paper



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Healthcare



Others

Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Easter Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





South-East Asia



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC





South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.