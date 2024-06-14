Completion of transaction to combine carbon capture business with SLB, changes to executive management

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

14 Jun, 2024, 10:50 GMT

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC ASA" or the "Company") today regarding closing of the previously announced joint venture with SLB, which includes the sale by ACC ASA of 80% of its shares in Aker Carbon Capture Holding AS ("ACCH") to a subsidiary of SLB. ACC ASA will maintain ownership of the remaining 20% of the shares in ACCH.

As a result of the transaction, there will be changes in the Company's executive management. Egil A. Fagerland will step down from his current position as CEO, to take on the role as CEO of the joint venture. Valborg Lundegaard has been appointed new CEO for the Company. Lundegaard, who held the position as CEO of the Company from 2020 to 2023, enters the position from the role as senior advisor to the Company. She has extensive experience from the CCUS industry and Aker. The Company has appointed Idun Heier as new CFO. 

The employee representatives on the Company's Board of Directors will also step down as a result of the transaction. The Company's board of directors will hereinafter comprise of the following shareholder elected board members:           

  • Kristian Monsen Røkke (Chair)           
  • Oscar Fredrik Graff           
  • Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt           
  • Karl Erik Kjelstad (Deputy)

Following completion of the transaction, ACC ASA will continue to further develop ACCH's business together with SLB. The Board of Directors of ACC ASA is in the process of defining the future strategy and structure of the Company, including framework for use of proceeds.  

CONTACT: 

Media contact:
Mats Ektvedt, mob: +47 414 23 328 , email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

Investor contact:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/completion-of-transaction-to-combine-carbon-capture-business-with-slb--changes-to-executive-manageme,c3995678

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture Announce Closing of Carbon Capture Joint Venture

SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Aker Carbon Capture (ACC) announced today the closing of their previously announced joint venture. The new company combines...

Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2024 results

Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its first quarter 2024 results on 25 April 2024. The presentation will be broadcast as an audiocast on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics