Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 15 July 2025, including the proposal to liquidate the Company and to apply for a delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs. Liquidation of the Company is expected to occur during H2 2025.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/.

For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

