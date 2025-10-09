FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company and the announcement made on 1 October 2025, where it was announced that the Company's Board of Directors had in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to its shareholders, with the ex-date for such liquidation dividend set to 13 October 2025.

Euronext Oslo Børs has determined that a suspension of the trading of the Company's shares will be implemented from and including the ex-date, 13 October 2025.

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: 41423328

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunicatons.no

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--trading-suspension-from-ex-date-13-october-2025,c4247644