Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Trading suspension from ex-date 13 October 2025

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

09 Oct, 2025, 06:23 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company and the announcement made on 1 October 2025, where it was announced that the Company's Board of Directors had in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to its shareholders, with the ex-date for such liquidation dividend set to 13 October 2025.

Euronext Oslo Børs has determined that a suspension of the trading of the Company's shares will be implemented from and including the ex-date, 13 October 2025. 

For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: 41423328
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunicatons.no

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--trading-suspension-from-ex-date-13-october-2025,c4247644

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company" or "ACC") on 1 October 2025 regarding the received request from...

Correction - Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Updated key information relating to payment of updated liquidation dividend

Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Green Technology

Green Technology

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics