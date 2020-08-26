Commercial Touch Display Market worth $7.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Commercial Touch Display Market by Product (Monitors, Signage Displays, POS Terminals, Open Frame Touchscreen Displays, and Medical Displays), Touch Technology, Resolution, Application, Size, Aspect Ratio, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Commercial Touch Display Market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. High adoption of touchscreen displays in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation verticals, dynamic nature of touchscreen displays leads to enhanced customer experience, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced, energy-efficient, attractive, and high-end-specification display products are the key driving factors for the commercial touch display market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=459

Open frame touchscreen to account for the largest share of the commercial touch display market

Open frame touchscreen displays accounted for the largest share of the commercial touch display market in 2019, and a similar trendis likely to be observed in the coming years owing to the high demand for these products to install at several places, such as retail stores, airports, hospitals, school campuses, government offices, and entertainment places. These displays are used for various functions, such as ticketing,food vending, cash dispensing, and check-in. Due to rapid advancements in technology, companies focus on developing innovative products with a variety of additional features. Researchers associated with different companies are focusing on integrating new technologies in conventional open frame touchscreen displays to make them user-friendly and interactive. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such technology that provides huge opportunities for the market to grow.

Infrared touch technology to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Infrared (IR) technology – based touch screens are expected to witness the highest growth rates during forecast period owing to their highest image clarity, as well as light transmission capability, exceptional level of strength and durability. These displays can also be used with a bare finger, gloved finger, and stylus. Infrared touch screen devices are protected against scratches, finger prints, and other forms of minor damage. This makes it particularly beneficial when used to produce large touchscreen displays, along with medium-sized displays of size ranging from 32–65 inches.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Commercial Touch Display Market"

60 – Tables

74 – Figures

194 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=459

North America to account for the largest share of the commercial touch display market by 2025

The North American commercial touch display market has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years. The commercial touch market in North America is driven by various Factors, such as the increased need for quick, high-accuracy services, better standard of living compared to other regions, and high efficiency in retail services. The retail sector in the region is moving toward a more solution-oriented approach. This has motivated manufacturers to come up with highly automated products. The favorable economic conditions prevailing in North America and the high demand for touch displays among customers have encouraged various end-user industries, involved in main stream automated operations, to carry out easy and quick point-of-sale (POS) services. The US accounts for the largest demand for commercial touch display-based products including monitors, signage displays, open frame touchscreen displays, and medical displays used in industries such as corporate, retail, BFSI, sports & entertainment, and education for advertisement, way-finding, and displaying information.

A few of the key players in the commercial touch display market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Leyard Optoelectronics (Planar) (China), LG Electronics (South Korea), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), BOE Technology (China), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Qisda Corp. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), and Panasonic (Japan).

Related Reports:

Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, and Vending Kiosks), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Panel Size (17"-32" and Above 32"), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/multi-touch-nui-technology-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/multi-touch.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets