Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 24.77 Billion, with a Robust 3.2% CAGR till 2031, Rising Prevalence of Cancer Boosts | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global colorectal cancer treatment market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing demand for rare disease diagnostic tools.

The colorectal cancer treatment market is expected to reach US$24.77 billion by 2031 from US$19.93 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Colorectal cancer, also referred to as colon cancer or bowel cancer, develops in the colon or rectum. The disease is a significant health concern, being the third most common cancer worldwide.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The colorectal cancer treatment market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.

To explore the valuable insights in the Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038988

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Burden of Colorectal Cancer:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In 2022, there were over 1.9 million new colorectal cancer cases and more than 930,000 deaths due to this disease globally. Incidence rates were highest in Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand, while mortality rates were highest in Eastern Europe. By 2040, the burden of colorectal cancer is projected to increase to 3.2 million new cases per year—a 63% rise—and to 1.6 million deaths per year, reflecting a 73% increase. The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the demand for its treatment in the coming years.

Surging Advancements in Treatments and Product Approvals:

The advancement and acceptance of sophisticated treatments; such as targeted therapies (e.g., cetuximab, bevacizumab, regorafenib), immunotherapies, and combination therapies; have enhanced patient outcomes and broadened treatment options. Continued research and new product approvals, including biosimilars and personalized medicine, are driving market growth. For instance, in April 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the combination of two immunotherapy drugs, nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy), for the initial treatment of some patients with advanced colorectal cancer. This approval expands the use of this immunotherapy combination into the first-line setting and can be used as the initial treatment.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/colorectal-cancer-treatment-market

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment type, the colorectal cancer treatment market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others. In 2024, the surgery segment held the largest colorectal cancer treatment market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

By age group, the colorectal cancer treatment market is segmented into below 49 years, 50–64 years, and above 65 years. The above 65 years segment held the largest colorectal cancer treatment market share in 2024.

In terms of application, the colorectal cancer treatment market is divided into preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, translating research, and biobanking. The preclinical drug development segment held the largest share of the colorectal cancer treatment market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the colorectal cancer treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the colorectal cancer treatment market in 2024.

The colorectal cancer treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Stay Updated on The Latest Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038988/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the colorectal cancer treatment market are Champions Oncology, Inc.; Charles River Laboratories, Inc.; Crown Bioscience, Inc.; EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH; Hera BioLabs; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Oncodesign; Pharmatest Services Ltd; Urolead; and Xentech.

Trending Topics: Advanced Colorectal Cancer Treatments, AI in Colorectal Cancer Treatments, Oncology PDX models, and PDX models for research, among others.

Global Headlines on Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Takeda Pharmaceutical announced the approval for its oral targeted therapy FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adults having metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). FRUZAQLA is the first and only selective inhibitor of all three VEGF receptor kinases approved in the US for treating mCRC previously, regardless of biomarker status.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that the US FDA had approved LONSURF (trifluridine/tipiracil) as a single agent and in combination with bevacizumab for treating mCRC patients. These patients are previously treated with oxaliplatin-, fluoropyrimidine-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF biological therapy.

The Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to adagrasib (Krazati) plus cetuximab developed by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who received prior treatment with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00038988/

The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and increasing innovations in cancer therapies drive the colorectal cancer treatment market growth. Colorectal cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. The increasing prevalence of CRC directly correlates with an increased demand for a wide range of treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and supportive care services. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms are investing significantly in research and development to meet unmet needs, especially for younger patients and those suffering from advanced or resistant diseases.

In November 2023, Takeda received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib), an oral targeted therapy for adults with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. Additionally, the rise in early-onset cases is encouraging advancements in personalized medicine and less invasive surgical methods. According to an article published in White Rose in December 2024, in England, the use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) for resections has significantly increased. For colon cancer, the percentage of resections performed using MIS increased from 34.9% in 2007 to 72.9% in 2021, while for rectal cancer it grew from 28.8% to 72.5%.

Additionally, robot-assisted surgery for colon cancer increased from 0.1% in 2007 to 2.7% in 2021, and for rectal cancer from 0.2% in 2007 to 7.9% in 2021. However, there was a wide variation in the adoption of MIS at the hospital level between during 2007–2021.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including PDX model developers, academic and research organizations, healthcare facilities, and others, with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg