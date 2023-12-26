MADRID, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia will once again be present at the major tourism event in Madrid with a delegation of approximately 40 tourism companies at Pavilion 3, Stand 3C08. The delegation is led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism and accompanied by ProColombia, aiming to showcase the best of its offerings. The focus will be on sustainability and the development of its six tourist regions.

Colombia Will Showcase at FITUR 2024 Why it is The Country of Beauty

This participation is part of the launch of its new Country Brand narrative, 'Colombia, the country of beauty,' which encompasses various dimensions such as natural landscapes, cultural diversity, gastronomic richness, and the warmth of its people. It conveys a unified message promoting a destination of authentic and transformative experiences with the ability to attract international travelers.

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, emphasizes, "These historic visitor figures make us feel the increasing support and interest from people and the industry. At ProColombia, we see tourism as a great vehicle for the growth and development of the country's regions. We aim to attract tourism that benefits travelers, travel companies, the environment, and the community, in line with President Petro's mandate for internationalization to contribute to greater economic, social, and environmental justice in the territories."

The tourism sector in Colombia is achieving historic figures. According to ForwardKeys, the consulting firm that presented its annual Global Travel Trends report at WTM, Colombia ranks second in the global recovery ranking, just behind the Dominican Republic, in terms of international arrivals worldwide

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, through ProColombia, has launched the documentary series Finding encanto, honored with the prestigious Dolphin at the 14th edition of the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

In 2022, Colombia welcomed 4.6 million international travelers, marking its best year for the market, surpassing 2019 figures by 1.7%. From January to August 2023, the country recorded over 3.7 million non-resident visitors, representing a remarkable 31% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Spain stands out as the main source of tourists from Europe.

Confidence in Colombia from airlines and destinations is evident in the implementation of new air routes. In 2023, announcements have been made for the opening of 21 new routes, including the new Zurich-Bogotá and Cartagena route by Edelweiss Air, as well as the Bogotá-Madrid route by Latam Airlines, scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9Zr31eEaR4