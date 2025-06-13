For the first time, the entity will represent the country in the official competition of the world's most prestigious creative festival, with campaigns that highlight emerging destinations and position biodiversity as Colombia's natural ambassador

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia will make its official debut in the competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place from 16 to 20 June in France. With the support of ProColombia, the country will participate with two campaigns developed under its nation brand narrative: "Colombia, the country of beauty."

Colombia to Compete at Cannes Lions 2025 with Two Campaigns Led by ProColombia

"For the first time, ProColombia is taking part in this event with two campaigns across multiple categories in pursuit of a Cannes Lion. We want the world to recognise Colombia as not only a beautiful country, but one that transforms its natural, cultural and human wealth into creative ideas that connect globally. Being at Cannes Lions with these campaigns is an opportunity to showcase the best of who we are – with innovation and authenticity," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

In this edition of the festival, which gathers the most influential brands and creatives each year with over 30,000 entries, Colombia will compete with two campaigns created in alignment with its nation brand story: "Clues of Hidden Beauty" and "Humanimal Migration." Both campaigns are entered in over 47 categories, including Outdoor, Media, Brand Experience, Creative Strategy, and Creative Commerce, among others.

The first campaign, "Clues of Hidden Beauty," highlights the opening and expansion of air routes that have improved access to unique tourist destinations across the country. Thanks to this enhanced connectivity, places such as Tolú on Colombia's Caribbean coast and Bahía Solano in the Pacific region of Chocó have gained recognition as tourism gems offering authentic experiences, lush natural settings, and local communities that promote more responsible travel. The campaign has gained visibility in key markets such as the United States, France, Germany, Argentina and the United Kingdom, attracting travellers with an interest in sustainability and authenticity.

The second campaign, "Humanimal Migration," was launched in late 2024 at The Sphere in Las Vegas and is inspired by an extraordinary fact: Colombia hosts over 1,200 migratory species each year, including birds, whales and turtles. Using real-time data and tracking technologies, the campaign turned these species into ambassadors of the country's beauty, sending over 600 personalised messages in five languages to potential travellers in more than 20 countries – all delivered in the "voices" of the animals themselves. The response was striking: 66,175 new international visitors, a 64% increase compared to the previous year, with an estimated economic impact of $89.6 million.

Both campaigns have achieved significant international reach, with over 380 million media impressions and an estimated earned media value of $42 million. They have contributed to positioning Colombia as an innovative, sustainable, and inspiring destination.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710487/ProColombia_Cannes_Lions_2025.jpg