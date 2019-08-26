ColdZyme Launches With New Flavor and New Product Claims

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica is now launching strawberry as its new flavor for ColdZyme® cold spray and also introducing two new product claims – soothe sore throat and alleviate common cold symptoms. Strawberry flavored ColdZyme will be available in the majority of pharmacy chains in Sweden beginning in late August and it will be on the shelves of the remaining pharmacies from early October.

Many have requested a new flavor that appeals to both young and old, and now it is here! Enzymatica is expanding the ColdZyme family with ColdZyme Strawberry 20 ml. Studies and market surveys have shown that 20-25% of respondents prefer a flavor other than our current menthol flavor. The new flavor will be launched in Sweden and Denmark at the end of August, with product roll-out planned in other markets where ColdZyme is sold over the next few years.

ColdZyme has also received extended product claims stating that in addition to preventing and reducing the duration of colds, ColdZyme can also soothe sore throats and alleviate common cold symptoms.

"The new product claims are based on the successful results of our 2018 prospective, single-blind, randomized multicenter study in Germany. These results strengthen the documentation for ColdZyme as a safe and effective treatment for colds," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The German multicenter study was carried out at six centers in Germany during the 2018 cold season. The study included 400 participants who were randomly asked either to initiate treatment with ColdZyme at the first cold symptoms, or not to start any treatment. A total of 267 people with confirmed colds were evaluated in the study. The results from the study strengthen ColdZyme's intended use of reducing the duration of colds, while also broadening its clinical benefit by showing that ColdZyme significantly reduces cold symptoms, soothe sore throats, improves quality of life and reduces the need for concurrent use of symptom-relieving medication for colds.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg

CEO Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708-86-53-70

Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister

Head of Corporate Communications

Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)701-88-50-21

Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme®, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the Company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com.

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

Tel: +46 (0)8-463-83-00

Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park 223 70 Lund

Phone: +46-46-286-31-00

www.enzymatica.se

www.coldzyme.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/coldzyme-launches-with-new-flavor-and-new-product-claims,c2888196

The following files are available for download:

Related Links

http://www.enzymatica.se



SOURCE Enzymatica AB