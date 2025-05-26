CoinW's WConnect Launches $120,000 Rewards Campaign to Celebrate Ethereum's Pectra Upgrade

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WConnect , the flagship builder engagement initiative by CoinW, has launched a global campaign to celebrate the upcoming Ethereum Pectra Upgrade, running from May 23 to June 14, 2025 (UTC). Open to traders, developers, and crypto enthusiasts worldwide, the campaign offers participants the chance to explore Ethereum's latest developments while sharing in a $120,000 prize pool, including deposit bonuses and trading rewards.

ETH Pectra Upgrade Extravaganza

By combining live expert insights, hands-on challenges, and incentive-driven activities, WConnect aims to empower users to learn, trade, and earn — all while staying on the cutting edge of Ethereum's next chapter.

WConnect Live Insight Series: Expert Perspectives on Ethereum's Future

As part of the campaign, WConnect will host a four-episode "Live Insight" webinar series featuring prominent builders and researchers from the Ethereum ecosystem. Each session will explore key narratives shaping Ethereum's future, including:

The growing role of Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) in driving innovation

The evolving Layer 2 landscape following the Pectra upgrade

The adoption of Account Abstraction (AA) and wallet ecosystem adoption

Strategies for capturing alpha opportunities during ETH upgrade cycles

Following each episode, participants can test their knowledge and win prizes by joining the ETH Pectra Quiz Challenge — making it rewarding to both learn and engage with the ecosystem.

Understanding the Ethereum Pectra Upgrade

The Pectra Upgrade marks a major technical milestone for Ethereum, combining the Prague execution layer hard fork with the Electra consensus layer upgrade. This unified upgrade aims to enhance the network's scalability, security, and usability, aligning Ethereum's infrastructure more closely with the long-term ETH 2.0 roadmap.

Key benefits of the Pectra Upgrade include:

Improved staking flexibility, supporting innovations like LSDs and Restaking, allowing users to optimize their yield strategies

Enhanced Layer 2 scaling, reducing transaction costs and increasing throughput

A stronger foundation for future growth across the Ethereum ecosystem

Together, these enhancements pave the way for a more robust and efficient decentralized network.

Trade and Earn: Diverse Campaigns with Generous Rewards

WConnect's campaign offers multiple trading incentives designed to reward active participation across the Ethereum ecosystem. Eligible tokens include SSV , EIGEN , ETHFI , STRK , ZK , OP , SWELL , RPL , ENA .

Trade Ecosystem Assets: Users who deposit over 50 USDT and trade eligible tokens with a minimum 100 USDT volume qualify to share a $90,000 prize pool, distributed proportionally based on trading volume.

Users who over 50 USDT and trade eligible tokens with a minimum 100 USDT volume qualify to share a prize pool, distributed proportionally based on trading volume. Trading Check-ins: Complete daily trades of 100 USDT or more to earn rewards from a $10,000 prize pool by maintaining 3, 5, or 7 consecutive check-in days.

of 100 USDT or more to earn rewards from a prize pool by maintaining 3, 5, or 7 consecutive check-in days. Invite Friends: Earn up to 100 USDT by inviting friends who register and trade during the event (limited to the first 200 users).

Earn up to 100 USDT by who register and trade during the event (limited to the first 200 users). Deposit Bonuses: Deposit 50 USDT or more in event tokens to receive interest coupons and enjoy an APY boost up to 8% on flexible savings products for ETH , SSV , STRK , and OP .

Join WConnect and Unlock Web3 Opportunities

WConnect's Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Campaign offers more than just rewards — it's a gateway to understanding one of the most important technical transitions in Ethereum's evolution. Participants gain valuable insights from industry leaders, stay ahead of emerging trends, and earn incentives for being part of the movement. Don't miss your chance to be part of this dynamic journey — explore, learn, and grow with WConnect.

For full event details and to participate, visit the official event page .

About WConnect

WConnect is a flagship online initiative launched by CoinW to foster industry dialogue and accelerate innovation across global blockchain ecosystems. By bringing together leading voices from exchanges, developer communities, and emerging tech projects, WConnect creates a collaborative space for exploring cutting-edge trends, sharing technical expertise, and uncovering new growth opportunities. Through curated panels and open discussion, WConnect serves as a bridge between builders and thought leaders, driving meaningful conversations that shape the future of Web3.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696041/ETH_Pectra_Upgrade_Extravaganza.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618621/CoinW_Logo.jpg