COGNITA WELCOMES THE FOUR-FOREST GROUP TO ITS GLOBAL SCHOOLS COMMUNITY, STRENGTHENING ITS PRESENCE IN SWITZERLAND

Cognita, a leading global schools group, is expanding its worldwide family of schools with the addition of the FOUR-FOREST Group in Zug and Luzern, welcoming over 300 students and 60 staff to its international community.

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading global schools groups, Cognita, today announced that the FOUR-FOREST Group has joined its global community of schools, strengthening its presence in Switzerland. The FOUR-FOREST Group, which consists of two campuses in Luzern and one in Zug, joins Cognita's growing community of more than 100 schools across 16 countries, teaching over 85,000 students. This includes Cognita's two other schools in Switzerland, Obersee Bilingual School in Wollerau, and the International School Zurich North.

Four-forest Bilingual international school (PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

James Stenning, currently the Executive Head at the International School of Zurich North, will be taking on the role of the Executive Principal of the FOUR-FOREST Group.

Commenting on the announcement, James said: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome FOUR-FOREST into our Cognita family. This is an exciting milestone in Cognita's and FOUR-FOREST's journey and one which we believe will benefit students and staff alike. We look forward to working with FOUR-FOREST's dedicated teachers and staff – who join our 'global staffroom' of 18,000 colleagues that is rich in knowledge, opportunities, and best practices, ensuring that every child can thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are excited for the future and what we can achieve together."

The FOUR-FOREST Group offer the local Swiss curriculum with elements of the British National Curriculum, educating over 300 students in German and English aged three to 16. The group's first campus, FOUR-FOREST International Bilingual School Luzern, was founded in 2007, while their second campus in Zug opened in 2010. LMS-Schule, a traditional Swiss private school also based in Luzern, joined the FOUR-FOREST Group as a third campus in 2016. FOUR-FOREST Group shares Cognita's dedication to holistic education, nurturing an environment that promotes academic excellence and supports students' wellbeing and creativity. Going forward, James Stenning will be working closely with the current Heads of the three campuses in the Group.

Herbert Jurt, President of the Board of Directors for the FOUR-FOREST Group, said: "When FOUR-FOREST Bilingual International School was founded over 16 years ago, our mission was to build a happy, creative, bilingual learning environment to help children achieve success and to celebrate that success. We believe that Cognita will continue to build on this legacy, retaining our school's unique qualities while providing further benefits of becoming part of a reputable, larger international community. Cognita is a diverse and unique network, committed to providing a high-quality education that keeps children's wellbeing at the heart. We are confident that there is an exciting future ahead for our wonderful school community."

By being part of the Cognita family of schools, FOUR-FOREST educators and students join a global community that is rich in knowledge, opportunities, and best practices. School leaders and teachers will also have access to cutting-edge, tailored professional training programmes including Cognita's partnership with the world-leading University College London Institute of Education.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary family of diverse yet connected schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 15,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 85,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com

