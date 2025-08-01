COGNITA PARTNERS IN LAUNCH OF PIONEERING ACADEMY COMBINING SPORTS AND ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN NEW ENGLAND, USA

Masters Academy International will blend elite athletic training with future-ready academics and serve as the official home of the US Olympic & Paralympic sport of fencing.

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, is proud to announce its role as a founding partner in the opening of Masters Academy International (MAI) in Stow, Massachusetts – New England's first academy combining elite sports and academic excellence. Expected to open in September 2026, MAI will deliver a ground-breaking blend of world-class athletic training and future-ready academics for more than 700 day and boarding students in grades 6-12, plus a post-graduate year.

Cognita brings its global education expertise and commitment to academic excellence to this transformative new academy. With over 100 schools across 20 countries, Cognita is united by a single purpose: to empower students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. The launch of MAI represents a further expansion of that mission in the United States, where Cognita already operates York Prep School in New York City.

"We are incredibly proud to be a founding partner in Masters Academy International," said Frank Maassen, Group CEO of Cognita. "MAI embodies the Cognita spirit – combining world-class education with real-world preparation and personal ambition. With its focus on academics, athletics, life skills, wellbeing and leadership, it offers a truly holistic education that nurtures the whole student."

Set on an expansive 82-acre campus just outside Boston, MAI will feature a 400,000 sq ft multi-use building designed to allow students to move seamlessly between rigorous academic learning and high-performance athletic training. The state-of-the-art facilities will include a four-court basketball pavilion, indoor and outdoor turf fields, a physical and mental conditioning centre, and an e-sports training and competition space. The academic programme is powered by The Newman School in Boston, ensuring full NCAA accreditation from day one.

Cognita will Work with a World-Class Founding Team

MAI will be guided by a world-class founding team with deep roots in leadership, athletics, and education.

Peter Masters, Co-Founder and Initiative Lead, brings 20+ years of leadership in youth hockey as Owner and Program Director of the Junior Bruins, where he's developed Olympic and NHL talent. A long-time head coach, he also founded the Beantown Classic and served on the USPHL executive committee.

Chris Masters, Co-Founder and Initiative Lead, has co-led the Junior Bruins since 2000, launching key youth hockey platforms like the AAA programme, Cwench Next Gen, and the Rose Series. A former Boston College captain and Frozen Four finalist, he brings a championship mindset to MAI's foundation.

Rich Odell, Founding Partner and Senior Education Leader, is a veteran education leader with 40+ years of experience, including as founding Head of School at IMG Academy. Through HeadsUp Consulting, he has advised 300+ schools globally and now guides MAI's vision, design, and leadership.

A Model for Modern Education

MAI's programme is anchored by four developmental pillars – Academics, Sports & Majors, Life Skills, and College and Career Preparation – fostering a holistic environment where students thrive as scholars, competitors, and future-ready leaders: adaptable, creative problem-solvers, and principled teammates.

The school will offer daily five-hour academic sessions and four-hour training blocks, helping students accumulate over 2,880 hours of sport-specific training throughout grades 6-12.

MAI will offer training in sports including hockey, lacrosse, soccer, baseball, basketball, fencing, and e-sports, with more to follow.

MAI is set to become a major contributor to the region's educational and economic landscape, with development supported by a $2.85 million investment through the Massachusetts Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP).

Home of USA Fencing

In a landmark development, USA Fencing will become the first National Governing Body to unveil a comprehensive academy model. MAI's state-of-the-art fencing facilities will host training camps for all levels of Team USA and will serve as the official home of the US Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing.

Phil Andrews, USA Fencing's CEO, called the project "a game-changer for our athletes and our membership." He added, "We're taking the proven blueprint of academies that combine elite sports with academic excellence and are applying it to fencing, ensuring that today's youth fencers – wherever they train – can see a clear pathway to collegiate and international success while establishing a year-round presence in a state that is a heartland of our sport."

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 20 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 100,000 students and 21,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com

About Masters Academy International

MAI was founded to pioneer the first comprehensive Sports Academy in New England, dedicated to integrating academic excellence with athletic prowess. MAI was co-founded by Peter Masters and Chris Masters, collegiate hockey players and co-owners of the Boston Junior Bruins. Its leadership team includes a former member of the renowned IMG Academy, founded by legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

www.mastersacademyinternational.com

