Coated Ducts Market worth $666.5 million in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Coated Ducts Market by Coating Type (ETFE, ECTFE, Others), Type (Powder, Liquid), End-use Industry (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030', coated ducts market is projected to reach USD 666.5 million by 2030 from USD 527.6 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Coated Ducts Market'

200 – Tables

50 – Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172449412

The market for coated ducts is experiencing growth due to rising demand in various industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices is driving this demand, as coated ducts provide enhanced insulation and reduced maintenance costs. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in the Asia Pacific region, are expanding the market's potential reach and applications. Moreover, technological advancements and stricter environmental regulations encourage industries to adopt high-performance, eco-friendly ducting systems.

'Powder segment accounts for the largest share of the coated ducts market in terms of value.'

In terms of type, powder coatings hold the largest share of the coated ducts market due to their durability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, making them suitable for industrial, automotive, and construction applications. These coatings are applied without solvents, which means they do not release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As a result, they align with sustainability objectives and meet environmental regulatory standards, especially in the environmentally sensitive regions of Asia Pacific, which are also experiencing significant industrial growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172449412

'Pharmaceutical is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, in terms of value, in the coated ducts market during the forecast period.'

Pharmaceutical facilities require duct systems that are highly resistant to chemicals, durable, and capable of enduring rigorous cleaning processes, which often involve aggressive methods to prevent contamination. A greater emphasis on regulatory compliance, including adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the maintenance of clean rooms, has led to an increased demand for high-performance coated ducts. Recent innovations include the introduction of antimicrobial and anti-static coatings that enhance air quality and cleanliness, addressing concerns about potential contamination in the sensitive areas of the manufacturing process. In summary, the various factors driving these needs have resulted in the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry's use of coated ducts, making it the fastest growing end-use segment of the market.

'Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the coated ducts market in terms of value.'

The coated ducts market is primarily dominated by the Asia Pacific region, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan. The growing construction of both commercial and residential buildings is increasing the demand for new HVAC systems and durable ductwork. Additionally, rising government initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency and air quality, along with the enhancement of building codes, are further boosting the demand for coated ducts in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=172449412

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by key players in the market. The key players in the coated ducts market include Kenyon Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Exyte Group (Germany), Acesian Partners Limited (Singapore), Sigma Roto Lining Pvt. Ltd. (India), Viron International (US), Dongsheng (Zhangjiagang) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Spiral Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US), ChenFull International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Junhao Co., Ltd. (China), Epiroc Mining India Limited (India), LBF Technik (Germany), and SEBO MEC (South Korea).

Get access to the latest updates on Coated Ducts Companies and Coated Ducts Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Thermal Spray Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Acetonitrile Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Acrylic Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Furfural Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg