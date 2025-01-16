Cnlight Shines at the Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition During Light Middle East 2025, Leading New Trends in the Lighting Industry with Innovative Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, partnered with Cnlight Co., Ltd. (Cnlight), a leader in the lighting industry, to showcase a series of innovative lighting products and solutions at the Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition (TEPE) during Light Middle East 2025.

As Tuya Smart's first ecosystem exhibition of 2025, TEPE brought together cutting-edge technologies from diverse partners to present smart, low-carbon, and efficient solutions designed for the future of intelligent living.

Founded in 1992 and publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2006, Cnlight has been a pioneer in the lighting industry for over three decades. With a strong emphasis on research and development and a commitment to product innovation, Cnlight has closed multiple technological gaps domestically and internationally. The company's expertise spans LED lighting, UV disinfection, automotive lighting, and lithium battery production equipment, earning it recognition as a leading enterprise in UV disinfection.

TEPE not only showcased Cnlight's advanced technologies in lighting but also underscored its dedication to embracing smart innovation and driving industry transformation. This collaboration between Cnlight and Tuya serves as a testament to both companies' commitment to empowering the global lighting industry with sustainable, intelligent solutions.

Innovative Solutions Drive Efficient Industry Development

At TEPE, Cnlight unveiled a suite of cutting-edge solutions and products developed in collaboration with Tuya. Highlights included the T8 Smart Parking Lot Solution, the PLC + Zigbee Wired and Wireless Integrated Solution for whole-house intelligence, and an array of home and commercial lighting products. These innovations provided fresh perspectives for on-site developers seeking to advance product innovation and smart technology integration.

The T8 Smart Parking Lot Solution addresses challenges in traditional parking facilities, such as high energy consumption, poor user experiences, and complex maintenance needs. By integrating a comprehensive smart management system, the solution delivers an all-encompassing platform that includes hardware equipment, construction tools, and software management. This innovative solution enables customers to achieve smart operations, energy efficiency, streamlined management, and cost transparency, thereby significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reducing overall operating costs, making it a game-changer for parking facilities worldwide.

Additionally, with the support of Tuya, Cnlight developed the PLC + Zigbee wired and wireless integrated solution for whole-house intelligence. This solution adopts Power Line Carrier (PLC) technology, enabling customers to use existing power lines in their homes for communication channels, eliminating the need for additional wiring. This greatly reduces the difficulty and cost of wire deployment. Furthermore, the PLC + Zigbee wired and wireless integrated solution offers the flexibility and scalability of a wireless solution, overcoming barriers such as walls and floors, allowing consumers to enjoy a simpler and quicker experience during the installation, debugging, and maintenance.

Cnlight and Tuya Partner to Explore Global Smart Lighting Opportunities

Cnlight is poised to deepen its collaboration with Tuya, aiming to unlock new possibilities in the global smart lighting market. To meet growing consumer demand for health-conscious products, Cnlight plans to integrate Tuya's cutting-edge smart technology with its extensive experience in green lighting production. Anchored by two key principles, "quality lighting" and "promoting health", the partnership will focus on enhancing jointly developed smart lighting solutions. These innovations aim to provide customers with a healthier, more energy-efficient smart living experience.

Moreover, with the rapid evolution of AI technology, Cnlight will remain at the forefront of innovation by closely tracking advancements in AI and leveraging Tuya's robust AI development platform. Together, they will create groundbreaking AI-powered lighting products and solutions tailored to meet the growing market demand for smart and personalized lighting. Cnlight also plans to capitalize on Tuya's global market expertise to expand its international footprint. By combining technological innovation with premium services, the company will help customers explore a wider range of smart scenarios, enabling them to capture emerging opportunities in the smart lighting market.

"In this era of technological transformation, the integration of smart technology brings unparalleled value to lighting products. Tuya's global cloud development platform, underpinned by advanced AI and cloud computing capabilities, empowers our lighting solutions with sophisticated smart functions. Their expertise makes them an invaluable partner as we work together to redefine smart lighting, enhancing comfort and health for users worldwide." said Hua Chai, General Manager of Cnlight.

The joint showcase by Tuya and Cnlight not only stood out as a key highlight at the exhibition but also established a new benchmark for the global lighting industry. Moving forward, Tuya remains committed to fostering collaboration with global developers through its open and neutral platform, driving innovation and fueling the sustained growth of the smart lighting sector.