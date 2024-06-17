CluePoints Continues 'Turning Artificial Intelligence into Human Intelligence' by Launching Two New Innovations

Site Profile & Oversight Tool (SPOT) and Intelligent Medical Coding (IMC) unveiled by RBQM innovator at DIA Global Annual Meeting 2024

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints, provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, will unveil two of its latest advanced, deep learning technology innovations at the DIA Global Annual Meeting 2024. Both solutions deliver groundbreaking enterprise platform transformations providing Sponsors and CROs with a smarter way to conduct clinical research and detect and manage risks that could impact clinical trial outcomes.

Taking RBQM to a new level, CluePoints' Site Profile & Oversight Tool (SPOT) delivers adaptive site monitoring, enabling teams to swiftly pinpoint anomalies and translate insights into strategies and actions. Sponsors and CROs can improve their ability to evaluate the performance of clinical trial sites and adjust site visit plans more effectively and efficiently while accurately balancing risk and resource workload.

Further streamlining processes, CluePoints' Intelligent Medical Coding solution harnesses advanced deep learning technology to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of coding in clinical trials. It seamlessly integrates with existing systems to offer precise, AI-generated coding suggestions, drastically reducing the need for manual dictionary searches and costly coding reviews, freeing up valuable resources and ensuring uniformity across all coded data.

Andy Cooper, CEO of CluePoints, said: "DIA offers the perfect opportunity to share with the industry our latest disruptive and innovative solutions that address key challenges within traditional clinical research methods. Unveiling two new products that leverage next generation AI will transform how CluePoints is viewed in the industry, as we enhance our enterprise-wide solutions to reach new levels of accuracy and efficiency to both improve clinical trial performance and deliver greater insights to further mitigate risk. Our early adopters are already raving about how valuable they are finding both product offerings and we are excited to showcase how they will shape future processes and embody our brand promise to 'turn artificial intelligence into human intelligence."

With over 9,500 users engaged with CluePoints' enterprise platform, to date over 1,600 studies have been de-risked and over 142,000 issues detected.

Visitors to the CluePoints' DIA Global exhibition booth #1301 will have the opportunity to meet with subject matter experts and see demonstrations of both new platform solutions.

CluePoints also invites DIA attendees to join them at 3pm on Tuesday, June 18th, for a special toast at their booth to celebrate the latest innovations.

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence using advanced statistics and machine learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R2), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.