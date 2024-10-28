CluePoints Appoints Richard Young as Chief Strategy Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBQM innovator CluePoints has today announced that Richard Young has been appointed as its new Chief Strategy Officer. With 30 years of experience in clinical data management, Richard is an expert in his field.

Richard has previous experience at Medidata, Cmed Group and PAREXEL International. His most recent role was Vice President, Strategy, Clinical Data, at Veeva Systems. Richard has also acted as the Conference Committee Leader for the SCDM Annual Conference for the past three years, and is currently leading their innovations committee. His wealth of experience will ensure CluePoints' continued growth and development as the leading provider of integrated data review software.

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, commented: "At CluePoints we are committed to innovation and turning data into positive outcomes in clinical trials. Richard has extensive experience of clinical data management and data review, and is a well-regarded expert in his field. His thought leadership is exemplified through his successful podcast series and work on industry forums. Richard sees the journey we are on, our mission to provide the best-in-class integrated data interrogation and risk management platform, and wants to support us on that continued journey."

Richard Young reinforced the opportunities on offer: "Our industry is living through a digital inflection point, with technology offering us the opportunity to fuel and deliver step changes into global healthcare. Having successfully delivered Veeva Clinical Data, I want to contribute to the next step in realizing the potential for data to reshape and redefine research and development. I believe CluePoints is the perfect place to do that."

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, added: "Richard will drive the strategy for our product portfolio ensuring the value of our products is aligned with our customers' needs and we are planning, not just for what is needed this year, but what is needed in five years' time. He will ensure we remain a leader in RBQM while also establishing ourselves as the market leader for integrated AI-driven SaaS solutions to analyze and interrogate clinical trial data."

To learn more about CluePoints' award-winning solutions, please visit www.cluepoints.com

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence using Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R2), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.