Cloud4C Strengthens LATAM Presence with Appointment of Marc Heilemann as Vice President, Business Development

Marc is a seasoned sales leader with rich experience of over two decades. He has worked across Americas, managing complex consultative sales projects with leading international partners. At Cloud4C, Marc will spearhead the strategic growth vision, developing the Latin American and USA markets for the bouquet of specialized cloud offerings. He will also drive Go-to-Market strategies, build teams and create opportunities in the region. He will be supported by the local and global support teams in addressing the evolving market needs and deliver innovative solutions to businesses.

Marc will lead the charter to engage CIOs and IT Leaders and help them Modernize their IT through Private, Public, Hybrid and Community Cloud solutions, and guide them through the cloud adoption journey.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, "Am delighted to welcome Marc to the Cloud4C family. His rich experience in the region will help us enhance our market share in LATAM while helping our potential customers achieve their technology and business goals. Marc will continue our rich tradition of 'Customer First' philosophy, aimed at deliver the best of technology to help them align their IT with the organizational strategy."

"I am excited to be part of Cloud4C family. The organization enjoys and enviable reputation for its customer centricity and innovation across the globe. My focus would forging stronger technology alliances, work along with CIOs and IT leaders and help them attain their strategic objectives besides helping grow the market share in the LATAM region," said Marc Heilemann Vice President, Business Development.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

