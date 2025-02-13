Cloud4C Secures Dual AI Specializations on Microsoft Azure, Strengthening AI Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a global leader in AI-driven cloud and cybersecurity services, has achieved two prestigious AI specializations on Microsoft Azure: 'AI Platform on Microsoft Azure' and 'Build AI Apps on Microsoft Azure'. This milestone reinforces Cloud4C's expertise in deploying AI workloads, implementing Azure's AI services, and designing enterprise AI solutions while ensuring security, compliance, and scalability.

Advancing AI-First Enterprise Strategies with Microsoft Azure

These exclusive certifications recognize Cloud4C's proven capabilities in building, deploying, and managing AI solutions on Azure. "Earning this specialization shows our ability to implement Azure's AI services and design Sovereign AI solutions, while also delivering secure, scalable, and fully managed AI deployments tailored to business needs," said Chanakya Levaka, Chief Operating Officer, Cloud4C. "With Microsoft Azure as our strategic partner, we empower enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI into their transformation strategies. As part of this commitment, Cloud4C has successfully deployed Microsoft Security Copilot for SIEM across key industries, including aviation, cargo handling, and energy. Leveraging real-time threat intelligence, automated incident analysis, and proactive response capabilities, Cloud4C is helping enterprises strengthen cybersecurity defenses and stay ahead of evolving threats with AI-driven security operations."

Cloud4C: Delivering AI-Powered Business Impact

Cloud4C has executed enterprise-grade AI implementations such as Patient/Customer Experience platforms, Pharmacovigilance, RCA analysis, AI Agentic Framework for underwriters, AI-powered contact centers, conversational BI, computer vision, and enterprise knowledge co-pilots and more across regulated industries such as healthcare, life sciences, insurance, banking, manufacturing, and retail. The company plays a key role in optimizing cloud infrastructure for AI, enabling intelligent process automation, powering AI-driven data analytics, and securing AI workloads.

This AI milestone also aligns with Cloud4C's participation at the Microsoft AI Tour, Singapore (Feb 19, Marina Bay Sands), where it will showcase its cutting-edge AI capabilities.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a global leader in AI and Automation-Driven Managed Services and Managed Security Services, helping 4,000+ enterprises across 30+ countries scale with confidence. We simplify cloud and AI adoption through an end-to-end managed services framework, ensuring seamless integration from infrastructure to AI-powered workloads, all backed by a 99.95% uptime SLA at application login layer.

With AI-powered automation, predictive analytics, industry specific reference architectures and deep security expertise, we drive secure, intelligent, and agile business transformation. Our cybersecurity-first approach—including MXDR, SOC, real-time threat detection, and compliance—ensures enterprises can innovate without risk.