Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.97 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing research and development spending to discover new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the industry growth. Images obtained from the internal examination of the body are used to determine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detailed, and accurate screening. The need for clinical trial imaging is rapidly increasing in all phases of trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Project and Data Management Services held the largest share in 2021 due to the growing requirement for data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging.

Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2021 and include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), X-rays, and others.

CT Scan modality held the largest share in 2021 due to its non-invasive nature and its ability to provide detailed information about the disease for enhanced treatment.

The other application segment held the largest share in 2021. This segment includes oncology, neurology, and musculoskeletal. Market players such as ICON, Bioclinica, Navitas Life Sciences, and Paraxel International are developing their clinical trial imaging services for these applications.

CROs held the largest share in 2021 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development, snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time, and patent expiration.

North America dominated this market with the largest share in 2021 due to the increasing geriatric population, along with chronic diseases and growing demand for treatment options.

Read 111 page market research report, "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Clinical Trial Design And Consultation Services, Reading And Analytical Services), By End Use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The clinical trial design includes selecting patient population, stratification based on biomarkers, different methods for allocation treatments, choosing efficient and reliable endpoints and validation of surrogate endpoints, calculating sample size, trial simulations, adaptive trial set-up, statistical and interim analysis, and assisting clients to deal with regulatory authorities such as EMA and FDA to discuss study design or defend study results.

Market players provide analytical testing services, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamics services for enhanced clinical development. IXICO offers advanced technologies for catalyzing clinical trials in neuroscience. Imaging biomarkers by the company help in measuring the safety and effectiveness of therapies used for neuro-imaging. Imaging biomarkers are effective in radiological reads. This provides the reading of MRI scans for central neuro to enhance the assessment of ongoing monitoring of drug safety and subject eligibility

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Highlights

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial imaging market based on service, application, end-use, and region:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

Reading and Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan



MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)



X-Ray



Ultrasound



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)



Others

System and Technology Support Services

Project and Data Management

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

NASH

CKD

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market - The global clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, globalization of clinical trials, and rising R&D expenditure are the factors driving the market. However, The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market, which resulted in slowing down the supply chain of the equipment & ancillary supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes in the clinical trial environment. Hundreds of experiments that were in progress before the pandemic was halted due to COVID-19 globally.

Clinical Trials Support Services Market - The global clinical trials support services market is expected to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing the number of CROs offering clinical trial support services, and huge investment in research & development by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the key factors driving the market growth. The industry felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disrupted the supply chain to a severe extent in 2020. However, it also revealed ways to grow, either through M&A or through the adoption of digital technologies in clinical research.

