Cling Films Market Size to Reach USD 8.22 Billion by 2031: Rapid Growth in Food Industry | The Insight Partners

The cling film market in North America was valued at US$ 374.84 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 607.43 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Cling films are the plastic coatings found mainly used in the food packaging industry.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, Global cling films market is observing significant growth owing to rapid growth in the food industry and the rise in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the cling films market analysis focuses on an array of products that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The cling films market is expected to reach US$ 8.22 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.48 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Cling films, also known as plastic wraps, food wraps, or stretch films, are thin, flexible plastic films used primarily to cover and seal industrial products, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food items. These films are typically made from materials such as polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC). Their primary characteristics include their ability to adhere to surfaces, form a tight seal, and maintain transparency. Rapid Growth in Food Industry: The rising demand for fresh, highly nutritional, and tasty food creates the need for innovative and contamination-free packaging solutions to protect food products from spilling, extend shelf life, and preserve quality. Cling films protect products throughout the distribution process. Cling films, with their ability to tightly seal food items, provide an efficient solution for packaging perishable goods such as vegetables, fruits, meats, and dairy products. Moreover, the rise in demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals propels the requirement for cling films as they offer convenience in packaging and preserving these products. Additionally, with the increasing consumer awareness about food safety and hygiene, cling films are preferred for their ability to protect food from contamination and external pollutants. Soaring Demand from Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries: The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries stand at the forefront of innovation and precision, demanding packaging solutions that ensure the safety and integrity of products. With the increasing advancements in medical technology and a surging aging population, there is a rising requirement for efficient and reliable packaging options to ensure the integrity and safety of medical devices, surgical instruments, and pharmaceutical products. Cling films play a crucial role in this context, providing a sterile barrier that helps prevent contamination and maintain product quality throughout the supply chain. In the healthcare sector, cling films are also extensively used for packaging sterile medical supplies such as bandages, gauze pads, and catheters. These films help maintain the sterility of these items, reducing the risk of infections and ensuring patient safety. Moreover, cling films are employed in packaging surgical instruments and medical equipment, providing a protective barrier against dust, moisture, and other contaminants. Thus, the growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries drives the market growth. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Read full market research report, "Cling Films Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Material Type (Low Density Polyethylene, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyvinylidene Chloride, and Others), Form (Cast Cling Film and Blow Cling Film), End Use (Food, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Others), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners.

Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the cling films market is segmented into low-density polyethylene, biaxially oriented polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinylidene chloride, and others. The low density polyethylene segment held the largest share of the cling films market in 2023.

By form, the cling films market is segmented into cast cling film and blow cling film. The cast cling film segment held a larger share of the cling films market in 2023.

Based on end use, the cling films market is segmented into food, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial, and others. The industrial segment held the largest share of the cling films market in 2023.

The cling films market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the cling films market include Berry Global Group Inc, Adex S.r.l., Anchor Packaging LLC, Cedo Ltd, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, MOLCO GmbH, Multiwrap, Dow Inc, POLIFILM and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Global Headlines on Cling Films

Berry launches breakthrough technology in cling film

How Omni Xtra+ Can Drive More Recycling of Cling Films

Conclusion

Cling films are widely used in the households, supermarkets, and the food service industry to wrap and protect food from contaminants, moisture, and air, thus extending its shelf life. They are favored for their convenience, ease of use, and effectiveness in preserving food quality. The market is driven by the rising demand for convenience foods, heightened awareness of food safety, and technological advancements in film materials. Key materials include polyethylene (PE) for its cost-effectiveness and flexibility, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for its superior cling properties despite environmental concerns, and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) for its excellent barrier characteristics. The growing demand for cling films for food packaging and industrial applications boosts the growth of the cling films market.

Regional Analysis -

The cling film market in the Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 254.72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 428.22 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027. Durability and cost effectiveness of cling films is expected to propel the Asia Pacific Cling Film Market's growth over the forecast period.

was valued at in 2018 and is projected to reach by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027. Durability and cost effectiveness of cling films is expected to propel the Asia Pacific Cling Film Market's growth over the forecast period. The cling film market in Europe was valued at US$ 300.53 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 465.95 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for packaged and ready to eat food is expected to propel the Europe Cling Film Market's growth over the forecast period.

