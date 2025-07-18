Technetium-99m Market Size to Reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global technetium-99m market is witnessing substantial growth with the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in nuclear imaging techniques.

The technetium-99m market is expected to reach US$6.29 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.61 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) is an extensively used radioactive isotope for diagnostic imaging in nuclear medicine. It holds the position of being the most common medical radioisotope worldwide and is used for over 40,000 imaging procedures daily in the US.

Some of the reasons behind Tc-99m's medical popularity are its ideal imaging properties, such as a short half-life of about six hours, suitable gamma energy, as well as providing a low radiation dose, giving it the capability to image organs such as the brain, heart, bones, lungs, kidneys, thyroid, and liver. The development of this market is sustained by increasing demand for Tc-99m-based radiopharmaceuticals in cardiovascular imaging and cancer detection, along with other clinical applications. North America stands as a huge market due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and high rate of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific is growing fast owing to healthcare infrastructure investments and a focus on advanced diagnostics.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The technetium-99m market study focuses on an array of technologies that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Chronic Diseases Prevalence:

The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is a much stronger driver for the global Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) market. Tc-99m is the most important radioisotope used in more than 80% of nuclear medicine procedures in the world, mostly used in SPECT scanning for the diagnosis of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the prevalence of cancer is high worldwide.

It is estimated that there were 19.3 million cancer cases globally in 2020, and the number is expected to reach ~30.2 million by 2040. With an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits, the demand for higher diagnostic imaging techniques rises correspondingly. Such a scenario is evident in Asia Pacific, where chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are rising. Health care providers are thus increasingly adopting technetium-based imaging techniques for early diagnosis and for planning of treatment. This rise in demand is favoring the development of the Tc-99m market.

Soaring Technological Advancements:

Technological discoveries open a whole new set of vistas for the Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) market by making nuclear imaging more efficient, accurate, and accessible. At the forefront of these discoveries are radiopharmaceutical production technologies that include cyclotron-based Tc-99m production that nullifies the need for assessing the aged nuclear reactors and thereby assures more stable Tc-99m supplies. In addition, imaging instrument improvement, mainly within SPECT and hybrid imaging equipment such as SPECT/CT, have increased the resolution and diagnostic ability, thereby increasing Tc-99m's clinical utility. Further, automation in radiopharmacy and simultaneous integration of digital imaging workflows minimize human errors and maximize safety and efficiency.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are further being explored and used for image analysis to provide enhanced and more rapid diagnostic capabilities. Thus, these technological advancements account for the expanding sphere of clinical applications of Tc-99m while reducing operational costs in nuclear medicine, which include its accessibility to emerging markets. Several innovations and various avenues for research, investment, and patient care are being formed in the Tc-99m market.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the technetium-99m market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular, bone scan, respiratory, tumor imaging, and others. The bone scan segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic and imaging centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The technetium-99m market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Curium, Jubilant Pharma Company, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Advancing Nuclear Medicine, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Northwest Medical Isotopes LLC, and SHINE Technologies LLC are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Emergence of Hybrid Imaging Techniques, Advancements in Radiopharmaceutical Development, and Sustainability and Cost-Effectiveness Initiatives.

Global Headlines on Technetium-99m

Theragnostics Announces US FDA Approval for its Radiodiagnostic Imaging Drug NephroScan (Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Succimer Injection).

Succimer Injection). BWXT Medical and Laurentis Complete Key Tc-99m Generator Program Milestone.

IAEA Launches Research Project to Develop New Technetium-99m Radiopharmaceuticals.

Conclusion

The demand for technetium-99m is expanding at a rapid pace with increasing requirements for advanced diagnostic imaging, primarily for areas such as oncology, cardiology, and neurology. The largest market for Technetium-99m is North America followed by the easy availability of radiopharmaceuticals and higher average cost of kit for Tc-99m. The technetium-99m market in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing investments in improving healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on advanced diagnostics.

The development of imaging, such as SPECT and hybrid SPECT/CT systems, is becoming more accurate and reliable in Tc-99m using diagnostics. Furthermore, ongoing development of production technologies, such as non-reactor-based ones address Mo-99 supply chain issues, the progenitor isotope for Tc-99m. Thus, continuous advancements in imaging instruments and manufacturing technologies and government initiatives for bettering nuclear medication facilities are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including radiopharmaceutical manufacturers, medical equipment suppliers, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

