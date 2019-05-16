CleverTap Bolsters C-Suite Leadership as it Accelerates Product Development and Market Expansion

Former Perion & Dailyhunt Exec Vishal Anand Joins as Chief Product Officer while co-founder Anand Jain officially takes Chief Strategy Officer role

SUNNYVALE, California, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer lifecycle management technology provider CleverTap today announced strategic additions to its senior leadership team in support of the company's aggressive product development and market expansion plans. Co-founder Anand Jain is officially assuming the role of chief strategy officer. Additionally, product development and management expert Vishal Anand is joining the company as chief product officer to accelerate growth in the US.

Anand Jain, former CTO and co-founder of Burrp! has over two decades of experience in full life-cycle software development, and co-founded CleverTap in 2013. In his new role, Jain will lead CleverTap's medium and long term strategic initiatives, and develop plans for global expansion and growth. He'll also be in charge of developing key partnerships and new initiatives.

"We are growing at a blazing pace, and in this role I will be tasked with ensuring all moving parts at CleverTap work seamlessly and execute on point," said Anand Jain. "Our geographic expansion plans are aggressive and I'm excited to take CleverTap in to this new phase of growth as it's Chief Strategy Officer."

Vishal joins CleverTap from ad tech company Perion Networks, where he served as VP of Product Management. Prior to that, he was Chief Product Officer at news and content discovery application Dailyhunt. With his extensive experience incubating, building, launching and scaling an array of B2B and B2C products and technologies, he is well-positioned to grow CleverTap's client base across new industries in the US.

"I am excited to be joining CleverTap during such a transformative time in the mobile marketing industry," said Vishal Anand. "With fierce competition to attract new customers and retain their attention, marketers, and businesses are looking for new solutions to effectively engage them. I look forward to working with the team to scale the US market."

"Vishal's stellar product experience will be key to our growth strategy as we continue to accelerate in 2019," says Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO, CleverTap. "He has seen CleverTap evolve throughout the years and I'm excited to welcome him on to the leadership team to see what this next stage will bring. I'm convinced that he will add a solid layer of success to all our efforts."

