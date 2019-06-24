Class D Audio Amplifier Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Home Audio Systems, and Automotive Infotainment Systems), Amplifier Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, this market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The growth of the class D audio amplifier market can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and smart home devices, increasing traction toward in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles, and rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies or components in portable and compact devices. Moreover, the escalating popularity of in-vehicle infotainment systems is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the class D audio amplifier market players.



Automotive to register highest CAGR in overall market during forecast period

In infotainment systems, audio amplifiers are used to provide enhanced in-vehicle experience and help meet the driver's audio expectations that exceed the capabilities of standard vehicle entertainment systems. Increasing demand for luxury, comfort, and convenience; high installation rate of infotainment systems in mid-segment and premium cars; rise in popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS); and growing focus toward autonomous cars are among the major factors contributing to the increasing popularity of in-vehicle infotainment. These factors have raised the demand for class D audio amplifiers in the automotive industry.

Home audio systems to hold largest size of class D audio amplifier market during forecast period

Home audio systems are expected to hold a major size of the market during the forecast period. The use of class D audio amplifiers in home entertainment systems is gaining popularity because of high efficiency, low energy consumption, lesser weight, and small size; the size- and weight-related advantages enable designers to design compact speakers. The large adoption of class D audio amplifiers in home audio systems can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in these systems and increasing consumer demand for high-performance home theaters, which is associated with their rising disposable incomes.

Class D audio amplifier market for consumer electronics in APAC to grow rapidly in coming years

APAC has emerged as a major manufacturing hub of consumer electronics; this has led the consumer electronics industry to account for the majority of the market share, in terms of audio amplifier ICs consumption, in this region. The region has major consumer electronics companies such as Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic, and LG Electronics. The growth of the market in APAC is also attributed to the consumption of these amplifiers by automotive players in this region to advance their automotive infotainment systems. The low cost of labor and development in infrastructure have boosted the manufacturing of consumer electronics and in-car audio systems in this region.

Major players in the class D audio amplifier market covered in this report are Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany) Maxim Integrated (US), Silicon Labs (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan).

