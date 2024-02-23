Clarivate Recognized in the WTR 1000 2024 for Trademark Business

Highly recommended in trademark management, searching and watching, renewals and recordals

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has been recognized in the WTR 1000 2024 by the World Trademark Review. This guide identifies the top trademark professionals and firms in over 80 jurisdictions around the globe.

Clarivate has been named as highly recommended in the following practice areas in the WTR 1000 2024. They include:

Trademark Management

Searching and Watching

Renewals and Recordals

Francois Neuville, Senior Vice President of Brand and Trademark Solutions at Clarivate, said: "Clarivate has a long-standing reputation for providing superior data quality, depth and expertise. We continue to leverage artificial intelligence and tech-enabled services to empower trademark professionals to make more informed decisions faster, saving time and gaining insights to develop effective strategies to mitigate brand risk."

Now in its 14th year, the WTR 1000 has firmly established itself as the definitive 'go-to' resource for those seeking stellar trademark expertise and partners worldwide. WTR conducts comprehensive qualitative research over a four-month period upon which firms and professionals qualify for inclusion in the WTR 1000 based on depth of expertise, market presence, and overall positive feedback.

