Chubb UK Signs Business in the Community's Race at Work Charter

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb in the UK today announced that it has signed up to Business in the Community's Race at Work Charter.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the UK government, is designed to foster a public commitment from businesses to improving outcomes for Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees in the workplace.

Business in the Community was created nearly 40 years ago by HRH The Prince of Wales to champion responsible business.

David Furby, Regional President, Chubb European Group said: "I'm pleased we are taking this important step to focus our efforts and I look forward to partnering with Chubb's internal Cultural Awareness Network to identify opportunities that will have a meaningful impact for our colleagues and business."

Sandra Kerr CBE, race equality director at Business in the Community said:

"We would like to thank Chubb for setting out their commitment to being an inclusive and responsible employer. By signing up to the Charter they are showing that they aspire to have one of the most inclusive workplaces in the country. Together we can break down barriers in the workplace, raise the aspirations and achievements of talented individuals, and deliver an enormous boost to the long-term economic position of the UK."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

About Business in the Community

Business in the Community, part of the Prince's Responsible Business Network, is a business-led membership organisation made up of progressive businesses of all sizes who understand that the prosperity of business and society are mutually dependent. We exist to build healthy communities with successful businesses at their heart. We use our Responsible Business Map to guide members on a journey of continuous improvement, working across the whole responsible business agenda. From community engagement to employment, diversity and the circular economy, we offer expert advice and specialist resources, driving best practice by convening, sharing learning and recognising great performance across our influential network. www.bitc.org.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

chubb.com



SOURCE Chubb