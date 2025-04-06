Chubb appoints Kamran Mazhar Chief Executive Officer for Chubb Arabia

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Kamran Mazhar as Chief Executive Officer for Chubb Arabia. He joins Chubb from Liva Insurance where he served as Chief Executive Officer.

In his role, Mazhar will lead Chubb Arabia's strategic direction and business operations, focusing on driving profitable growth and strengthening Chubb Arabia's market position in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mazhar brings 23 years of insurance industry experience and has held leadership roles in Saudi Arabia since 2015. From 2019 to 2023 he led Chubb Arabia and during the 21 years prior held various positions at Chubb companies in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Serge Osouf, Chairman of the Board Chubb Arabia said: "We are delighted that Kamran is re-joining Chubb Arabia. He is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record. His deep understanding of both Chubb and the insurance market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow us to continue to grow our business in the market and we look forward to working with him again."

"Kamran's leadership will position Chubb for continued success and innovation in the insurance landscape of Saudi Arabia. His proven ability to navigate complex market conditions and foster strong relationships with clients will be instrumental as we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers," stated Peter Kelaher, Division President Chubb in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

Kamran holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, a BA in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK.

About Chubb Arabia

Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company is a specialized large capacity provider of multi-line property and casualty insurance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Chubb Arabia operates in offices in all three major cities of the country (Khobar, Riyadh, and Jeddah), providing Property, Engineering, Motor, Casualty, Marine, Speciality and Group Life insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. The company holds an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of "A3" with a stable outlook from Moody's. Chubb Arabia is a Saudi public listed company regulated by Insurance Authority, license No. ت م ن /23/200912 date 1430/12/21AD, CR # 2051043431– Paid up capital 300 million. Located in Khobar Business Gate, King Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Street, PO Box 2685, Al Khobar 31952, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Chubb Arabia is the Saudi P&C affiliate of Chubb INA International Holdings Ltd. which is part of Chubb Limited.

