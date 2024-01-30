Chubb Recognised for Claims Excellence With Two Gracechurch Service Quality Marque Awards

Chubb wins for claims excellence in the UK Regional Market and London Market

The only insurer honoured in both categories in 2024

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that it is a double winner in the 2024 Service Quality Marque awards for claims excellence from Gracechurch, the independent insurance research consultancy.

Chubb was recognised for the quality of its service in both the UK Regional Market and the London Market – the only insurer honoured in both categories this year.

UK Regional Market broking specialists praised Chubb for its effective communication, responsiveness and knowledge. For the London Market, it was consistently highly rated for two service-oriented metrics: communication and commerciality.

In announcing the awards, Gracechurch said: "Chubb's combination of timely communication and expert knowledge is highly valued in the UK market. Communication is more important than ever in making brokers feel they're getting the service they need and delivering strong customer experience. Chubb couldn't be better placed going into 2024."

Commenting specifically on Chubb's London Market award, Gracechurch added: "Chubb has a more consistent long-term record of claims service improvement than anyone else in the London Market. It continues to maintain a focus on granular improvement that belies its size. Brokers praise the combination of responsiveness and knowledge that Chubb brings to the table."

John Latter, Claims Director for Chubb in EMEA, said: "These two awards are a fantastic achievement for our claims business and testament to the hard work of everyone in both the UK Regional Market and London Market teams who work tirelessly every day to provide the highest quality service for our clients."

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Gracechurch

Gracechurch is the leading independent consultancy specialising in insurance performance benchmarking. For more information, please go to: www.gracechurchconsulting.co.uk

