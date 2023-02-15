Chubb Launches Report on Global Supply Chain Risk

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses should develop a better understanding of the make-up of critical multi-tier supply chains so they can limit the impact of disruption, according to a new report from Chubb in the UK.

The Spectre of Disruption is a two-part series focusing on present and emerging supply chain risks. It analyses the current international supply chain risk landscape and considers some of the main issues impacting businesses around the world.

In recent years, man-made and natural disasters, together with geopolitical events, such as Brexit, COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and the risk of a global recession, have caused businesses to experience unprecedented disruption to just-in-time (JIT) supply chain models. This includes mass labour and goods shortages, container costs, energy access, and other local factors such as workforce strikes and port congestion.

The first report in the series examines the developing trends, causes and effects and what they mean for business in the UK and globally. The second report explores how organisations can build resilience in their supply chains through robust risk mitigation, including strategies to enable risk and supply chain managers to prepare for the unknown, develop risk management capabilities and build operational strength.

The report is available here.

Peter Kelderman, Marine Risk Management Leader, Chubb Europe and co-author of the report said: "The past few years have taught us that robust risk management and business resilience strategies are critical to future-proofing supply chains. This report series demonstrates how important it is for global businesses to have an understanding of the developing exposures across their supply chains and to be equipped with the right strategies and support to reduce their exposure to business interruption."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo_v2.jpg

SOURCE Chubb