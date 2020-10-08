Chubb Launches Personal Cyber Insurance In The UK

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb in the UK today announced the launch of a new cyber product to protect individuals and their families in the digital world.

Chubb's Personal Cyber Insurance provides a range of protection and services not only to help mitigate risks and keep individuals safe online but also to offer action and practical support if they are victims of certain cyber-related incidents.

The proposition consists of four key elements:

Prevention: Proactively monitoring accounts, alerting customers to data breaches providing ongoing advice and training;

Proactively monitoring accounts, alerting customers to data breaches providing ongoing advice and training; Representation: Legal support for cases of online bullying and harassment;

Legal support for cases of online bullying and harassment; Repair: Fix/replace infected devices and restoring lost or stolen digital content;

Fix/replace infected devices and restoring lost or stolen digital content; Reimbursement: Financial support for customers affected by cyber extortion.

Chubb's Personal Cyber Insurance will be available only through Chubb partner businesses such as Financial Institutions, Retailers, Employee Benefits, Payment Providers or Mobile Network Operators.

Chris Eappariello, Executive Vice President, Specialty Personal Lines International, Chubb said:

"We are delighted to be able to offer this new and innovative Personal Cyber Insurance policy for our partner businesses. Chubb has a long history of providing white label and branded solutions for some of the world's leading brands. We also have more than 20 years of expertise in providing cyber protection to some of the biggest corporations, combined with extensive experience in delivering innovative insurance products to millions of consumers worldwide.

"Chubb's Personal Cyber Insurance brings together that knowledge and those insights to help individuals to safeguard themselves and their families online.

"We all enjoy so many benefits from living in a digitally-driven age, but the internet can also be a haven for criminals and bullies whose actions can often have a devastating impact on their victims. Chubb's Personal Cyber Insurance helps customers and their families be safer and also offers protection and practical solutions if they are targeted."

Explore the types of cyber abuse and other threats we all face and how Chubb can help: https://chubb.com/uk/personalcyber

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

