Chubb Establishes Aviation Hub in Singapore

Expansion brings Chubb products and services closer to Asian customers

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that it has set up an aviation hub in Singapore to develop further its general aviation and aerospace business.

The Singapore aviation hub is part of a strategic regional focus for the aviation team from Chubb Global Markets (CGM), which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty arm, including the company's Lloyd's platform. Working in partnership with brokers and clients, CGM delivers bespoke solutions across the risk spectrum.

The hub will be led by Alastair Stuart, who has been appointed Practice Leader, Aviation, Asia Pacific and joins Chubb from QBE.

In his new role, Stuart will be responsible for establishing and developing CGM's aviation business within the region. Based in Singapore, the appointment is with immediate effect, and he will report to Nigel Griffiths, Head General Aviation, CGM.

Stuart has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry and was previously senior underwriter for QBE's Aviation & Aerospace business in Australia. Prior to that he worked for Aerosure Asia Pacific Pty Ltd as an Account Director.

Simon Abbott, Product Line Head Aviation, CGM said: "I am delighted that Alastair is leading our newly established aviation hub in Singapore, which aims to further enhance our current Asian portfolio by accessing domestically placed business and bringing Chubb's product and service closer to Asian customers. His extensive experience, technical skill and commercial acumen, together with his local knowledge, will be a clear advantage as we look to open up opportunities to develop CGM's aviation business in this important and fast-growing market."

Paul McNamee, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Asia Pacific, said: "Singapore is a key market for the aviation community in Asia. The launch of our new aviation hub is an important part of Chubb's global expansion in this sector, enabling us to enhance our product and service offering for clients and broker partners across the region."

