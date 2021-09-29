Chubb Appoints Luke Powis as Head of Accident and Health for Major Accounts in the United Kingdom and Ireland

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Luke Powis as Head of Accident and Health (A&H) for Major Accounts in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I).

In this role, Luke will be responsible for leading the UK&I Major Accounts Division A&H team and delivering bespoke solutions and services for clients and business partners, building both localised and complex multinational solutions with a particular focus on Personal Accident and Travel risks.

Luke will report to Nick Lee, Head of Major Accounts Division, UK and Ireland. He will be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately.

Since he joined Chubb as an A&H Underwriter in Major Accounts in 2016, Luke has held a variety of management roles in the UK and overseas. In his most recent position, as Head of Accident and Health for Chubb in South Africa, Luke oversaw and developed underwriting standards and performance, digitised distribution and introduced a series of successful products to the local market. Luke started his insurance career working as an underwriter at a specialist sports insurer. A qualified physiotherapist, Luke has also worked in physiotherapy at two professional football league clubs.

Nick Lee, Head of Major Accounts Division, UK and Ireland, said: "I am truly excited to welcome Luke back to London to lead our Major Accounts Division A&H team. After three years running our A&H business in South Africa, Luke brings a wealth of experience and expertise that makes him perfectly placed to lead this important and growing part of our Major Accounts business. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the risk landscape considerably, particularly in terms of A&H and I look forward to working with Luke again to provide new and innovative Personal Accident and Travel solutions for our clients and business partners."

