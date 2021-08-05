Chubb Appoints Hilda Toh as Property and Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer for United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Hilda Toh as Property and Casualty (P&C) Chief Underwriting Officer for the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa (UKISA).

In her new role, Hilda will oversee the strategy for all P&C product lines in the region, working with the segment heads. Hilda will also set product guidelines and have technical oversight for product development, develop underwriting-related business intelligence and ensure that Chubb's underwriting guidelines are followed. All P&C product line heads in UKISA will also report to her.

Hilda was previously UKISA Financial Lines Manager. She succeeds Mark Roberts, who was recently appointed Division President for the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa. She will be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately.

Hilda has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. She joined Chubb Canada in 1998 and moved to London in 2004. Hilda has held a variety of management roles including Chubb Canada Financial Institutions Fidelity Manager, European Zone Underwriting Specialist and UKI Financial Lines Underwriting Operations Manager.

Mark Roberts said: "I am delighted that Hilda is joining our senior management team. Her promotion demonstrates the depth of talent we have within our business. Hilda is a seasoned insurance professional with an enviable track record of success across several important lines of business. Her in-depth knowledge, skill set and expertise means she is perfectly placed to ensure our P&C offering in UKISA meets the continually evolving and complex needs of our brokers and clients."

