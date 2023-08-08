Chubb Appoints Dorothée Prunier Head of Product Engagement and Services, Chubb Climate+, for its International General Insurance Operations

Insurance executive with environmental and industrial safety risk experience further strengthens leadership team of Chubb's global climate business

PARIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Dorothée Prunier has been appointed Head of Product Engagement and Services for the international operations of Chubb Climate+, further strengthening the leadership team of the company's global climate business unit.

In her new role, Prunier will be responsible for expanding the service capabilities of Chubb Climate+ in 51 countries and territories outside North America for clients looking to build resiliency and support their transition to a low carbon economy. She will also drive both internal and external engagement as Chubb Climate+ develops and rolls out new products. Prunier, who has served as Head of Environmental Risks for Overseas General Insurance since 2018, will retain those responsibilities.

The appointment is effective immediately. Prunier will remain based in Paris and will continue to report to Mark Homan, Division President, International Property and Casualty for Overseas General Insurance.

Matt Hardy, Leader of Chubb Climate+ for Overseas General Insurance, said: "Dorothée has many years of experience working with environmental and industrial safety risks and her impressive background and expertise make her a natural fit for our expanding Chubb Climate+ team."

Prunier has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She joined Chubb in 2007 as environmental risks manager for its Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa region. She began her career as a loss control engineer for a major international carrier before managing technical lines and environmental risks for the French Federal Society of Insurers. Prunier holds an MBA degree from La Sorbonne in Paris.

Prunier's appointment follows the launch in January of Chubb Climate+, the company's global climate business unit. Chubb Climate+ will provide a full spectrum of insurance products and services to businesses engaged in developing or employing new technologies and processes that support the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also provides risk management and resiliency services to help those managing the impact of climate change.

