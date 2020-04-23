Chubb Announces Appointment of Melanie Markwick-Day as Upstream Energy Senior Underwriting Officer for its Overseas General Energy Division

LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Melanie Markwick-Day as Upstream Energy Senior Underwriting Officer for its Overseas General Energy Division.

In this role Melanie will have responsibility for setting, implementing and delivering underwriting strategy for Global Upstream Energy. Her remit will include overseeing the five regional hubs within Chubb Overseas General (Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America and Eurasia & Africa) as well as identifying strategic opportunities alongside Chubb's team in North America.

Melanie will report into Andrew Brown, Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Energy and will be based in London. The appointment was effective 1 April.

She joins Chubb having worked previously at Lloyd's syndicates Ascot and Neon where she was Upstream Energy Class Underwriter.

Andrew Brown, Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Energy, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Melanie is joining our Energy underwriting management team. She brings to Chubb a wealth of knowledge and experience and is perfectly placed to help drive growth in this important part of our Overseas General Energy business."

