Chubb Announces Alex O'Brien as Head of Cargo for Global Markets

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Alex O'Brien as Head of Cargo for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

In his new role, O'Brien will be responsible for leading the development and management of the CGM Cargo portfolio. He will be based in London and report to David Kirk, Head of Marine for CGM. The appointment is effective immediately.

O'Brien, previously Deputy Head of Cargo, first joined CGM's Marine team in 2015 as an Underwriting Assistant. He succeeds Kirk, who retained his cargo product head responsibilities on an interim basis following his promotion to Head of Marine in July.

O'Brien's appointment as Head of Cargo forms part of the wider growth and development of the Marine team within CGM, including the recent hire of Chris Turberville as Head of Hull.

David Kirk said:

"I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint Alex to this well-deserved role. CGM's ability to promote from within is key to maintaining consistency and continuity in our approach to the Cargo product and market. Alex's deep knowledge of our business, brokers and clients means he will be best placed to lead the ongoing growth of our cargo capability as we continue to expand our team and capitalise on new opportunities."

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo_v2.jpg

SOURCE Chubb