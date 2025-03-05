The Multi-Agent Collaboration solution pioneers telecom large model integration in network operations, marking a significant breakthrough in network intelligence

The solution has played a crucial role in network performance assurance during major events across China , significantly improving operation efficiency and network performance while reducing labor costs

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with China Mobile, has won the GSMA Foundry Excellence Awards 2025 - Network Efficiency and Optimisation Award for their joint achievement in multi-agent collaboration solution. This recognition demonstrates the innovative value of telecom large models in enhancing the efficiency of end-to-end network operation and maintenance.

China Mobile and ZTE's Multi-Agent Collaboration solution wins GSMA Foundry Network Efficiency and Optimisation Award

With the large-scale deployment of 5G and diversification of application scenarios, network structures have become increasingly complex, making operations and maintenance more challenging. To address these challenges, China Mobile and ZTE have deeply integrated 5G and AI technologies to launch the mobile network multi-agent collaboration solution. Based on telecom large models, this solution comprehensively integrates telecom knowledge, structured data, and network capabilities. Through multi-agent collaboration technology, it achieves precise understanding and intelligent decision-making for complex O&M scenarios, significantly enhancing network adaptability and self-service capabilities.

According to reports, this innovative solution has played a crucial role in network assurance for several major events across China. During the 2024 PT Expo China (Beijing International Information and Communication Exhibition), China Mobile and ZTE jointly released their innovative achievements in multi-agent collaboration solution. The solution has been successfully deployed at various high-profile events, including the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, concerts at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, the Jin'an International Tennis Open, and Xi'an Datang Everbright City. These implementations have significantly reduced personnel requirements while improving both user experience and network traffic. Specifically, monitoring personnel requirements decreased by 30% during the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center concert, while network traffic increased by 20% at Xi'an Datang Everbright City.

The GSMA Foundry Excellence Awards stand as a prestigious recognition of innovation in the global mobile communications industry, with evaluation dimensions covering technological innovation, market recognition, development potential, and industry impact. The award-winning multi-agent collaboration solution has broken new ground as the first to introduce telecom large models into end-to-end mobile network operations and maintenance, achieving remarkable results and gaining high recognition from the industry. This new paradigm for mobile network operations and maintenance will powerfully promote network quality improvement and efficiency enhancement, while facilitating new business development.

Moving forward, China Mobile and ZTE will continue to deepen their cooperation, driving new breakthroughs in key technologies for network intelligence and exploring broader application scenarios. Their joint efforts aim to provide powerful technical support for both the advancement of the telecommunications industry and the digital transformation across all sectors of society.

