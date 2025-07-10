GENEVA, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, stood out from numerous proposals with its "Signal Reach Program" implemented in Africa, winning the WSIS Champion Award (Champion Projects) at the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Awards Ceremony. Notably, ZTE was the only Chinese enterprise to receive this prestigious honor in the field of ICT cultural diversity.

Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of ITU, presented the award to the representatives from ZTE ZTE's "Signal Reach Program" wins WSIS 2025 Champion Award

This accolade not only recognizes ZTE's continuous innovation in the digital technology sector but also affirms its benchmarking role and industry influence in advancing global digital inclusion and sustainable development.

WSIS is co-hosted by authoritative organizations, including International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). It aims to promote the sustainable development of the global information society through information and communication technologies (ICTs). The WSIS Champion Award, as a significant accolade of the summit, undergoes multiple rounds of rigorous selection, including online voting and expert reviews, to choose outstanding achievements from thousands of projects submitted. These projects represent the best practices worldwide in leveraging ICTs to improve people's livelihoods.

ZTE's "Signal Reach Program", centered on the core concepts of "ultra-fast connectivity, green energy, and inclusive sharing", addresses the challenge of weak digital infrastructure in remote areas of Africa by delivering an end-to-end solution—from base station deployment to terminal services. The project team innovatively combined modular base station technology with solar power systems to develop EcoSite base stations, capable of being deployed in just seven days. These base stations feature ZTE's self-developed 2TR Tri-band UBR technology, reducing network coverage costs by 70% and boosting network expansion efficiency by 60% through a one-step upgrade design.

In combination with the EcoEnergy solution, the program ensures a stable and reliable green energy supply for remote regions, further optimizing energy use with iEnergy management software. This reduces operating costs and improves system sustainability. In practical application in Liberia, the project team successfully deployed 128 base stations within three months, delivering stable mobile communication services to more than 580,000 rural users.

Remarkably, the "Signal Reach Program" not only focuses on the popularization of digital technology but also actively promotes cultural diversity. By providing stable and reliable digital connectivity to remote areas of Africa, the program enables local communities to better integrate into the global information society, fosters exchanges and understanding among different cultures, and promotes the development of cultural diversity across the continent.

During the WSIS+20 High-Level Event at the summit, Summer Chen, Vice President of ZTE, also participated in the impactful Partner2Connect (P2C) session. She highlighted ZTE's pride in being among the first P2C Champions recognized by the ITU for its leadership in driving global digitalization efforts. Ms. Chen reaffirmed ZTE's steadfast commitment to advancing digital transformation and promoting sustainable development worldwide.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), foster global digitalization, and empower communities around the world through inclusive and innovative technologies.

