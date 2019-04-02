Charming Children's Books Stand Out in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was founded in 2015 and is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Through a broad range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The April list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have already proved popular with readers and have received critical acclaim. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their categories. Moreover, the cream of the selected books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold enormous potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. The award-winning author Patrick Ness recalls, "I was a hugely unchaperoned reader, and I would wander into my local public library and there sat the world, waiting for me to look at it, to find out about it, to discover who I might be inside it."

Below is April's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

The Green Soldier by J. Edward Gore ISBN: 978-1733525220

Romance

Hellfire and Snowdrops by C. W. Henney ISBN: 978-1494978167

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Finding Morgan (Book One of the LeFay trilogy) by S.M. Traphagen 978-1543960822 ISBN: 978-1543960822

The Forgotten Timepiece by Joyce Licorish ISBN: 978-1387055982

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 35 edited by David Farland ISBN: 978-1619866041

Young Adult

Moon Time Prayer by Cindy Gaudet ISBN: 978-1775223146

Children's

Courageous Gilbert the Groundhog by Regina McCarthy ISBN: 978-0986230417

The Jealous Tiger by Godwin Temisa ISBN: 978-0995770522

The Maiden Voyage (Book One of the Timeflies series) by M.C. Goldrick ISBN: 978-1985729827

Mirabelle's Forest Garden by Ina Curic ISBN: 978-9730257977

Name That Animal by Noah Tye ISBN: 978-1532057328

The Rescue: Naughty Bluejay & Woodpecker by Carolee Wells Henney ISBN: 978-1503022287

Tac and Tuk by Carolee Wells Henney ISBN: 978-1512014273

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Brave & Funny Memories of WWII by a P-38 Fighter Pilot by Lyndon Shubert ISBN: 978-0983576105

Sindy in Real Life: intimate confessions of a no-win no-fee paralegal who became a no-fee no-me escort by Sindy ISBN: 978-0993408175

Business

At Your Best as an Electrician (Book Two of the At Your Best Playbook series) by Juan Carosso ISBN: 978-1510743946

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

Computers & Technology

Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Double Happiness Multiplied: what you need to know about having twins, triplets and quads by Sally Barker ISBN: 978-1948604093

Religion & Spirituality

Christianity Answers Islam by Daniel Mullata Abkiyyo ISBN: 978-9966814548

"LibraryBub is the best! The high open-and-click rate is phenomenal," says Gregory Collins, author of The Great Things You'll Do!, "because it translates into more sales and increased discoverability. I have already seen the increase in my Amazon ranking."

Librarians should visit http://librarybub.com/ to register.

Independent publishers are asked to go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com

SOURCE LibraryBub