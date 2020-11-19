Changes in Valmet's Executive Team

- Valmet Oyj's press release on November 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jukka Tiitinen (M.Sc., Engineering) has been appointed Area President of Valmet's North America Area as of April 1, 2021. Jukka Tiitinen is currently employed at Valmet as Area President, Asia Pacific. He will continue as a member of Valmet's Executive Team reporting to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Mr. David (Dave) King, the current Area President, North America, has decided to retire after a long, successful career at Valmet as of March 31, 2021.

"I want to thank Dave for his dedication and excellent contribution to Valmet's success in the past years. It has been a true pleasure to work with Dave. I am pleased that Jukka Tiitinen starts leading our North America Area after Dave's retirement. Jukka is a home-grown Valmeteer with experience from many different organizations and cultures. Prior to leading the Asia Pacific Area, Jukka successfully headed our Services business line for several years and was located in North America. With this background, I believe Jukka is in an excellent position to lead our North America Area and grow it further," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

The search for Jukka Tiitinen's successor as Area President, Asia Pacific will commence soonest possible.

Jukka Tiitinen has been appointed Area President, North America as of April 1, 2021. Currently Jukka Tiitinen leads Valmet's Asia Pacific area organization. He was Business Line President of Valmet's Services business line from 2013 to 2017 and the President of the Services business line of Metso Pulp, Paper and Power from 2011 to 2013. Prior to that Jukka Tiitinen was the President of Metso Paper, Inc. North America between 2004 and 2011 and the President of Metso Paper, Oy.'s Service business line between 2001 and 2004. Earlier Jukka Tiitinen was the Vice President of Roll Services of North America business unit at Metso Paper USA Inc./Valmet Inc. between 2000 and 2001. He has held various management positions in Valmet Corporation and Metso in North America, Australia, Finland and Thailand. He is a member of the Board of Directors at Neles Corporation. Jukka Tiitinen holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering.

