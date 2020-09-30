Changes in the Management of Kamux Germany

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Oliver Michels, Kamux's German Country Director, has decided to leave the company to switch over to a position as General Manager in a different retail branch. He will continue in his position until the end of October, 2020. Furthermore, Kamux Corporation announces the appointment of Mr. Aleksandar Amann (Business Economist) as Country Director of Kamux Germany. Mr. Amann will take up his post on November 1, 2020.

Mr. Aleksandar Amann has more than 20 years of experience in different leadership roles and in car retail business. He is currently working at Ulrich Senger GmbH / Auto Senger as Head of Used Cars West and Head of Purchasing Used Cars. His knowledge of used car retail dates back to DAT Autohus and ALD Autoleasing. He has also assumed leadership positions at Cloppenburg Automobil (BMW und MINI) and at Brinkmann (Mercedes Benz).

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Aleksandar Amann as Country Director of Kamux Germany. Mr. Amann has a rock-solid background in the automotive sector, especially in used cars, as well as international experience. Mr. Amann is a leader with extensive business experience including car sales, purchasing, logistics and large-scale business operations. His high ambition level and strong track record make him an excellent fit for the German leadership of the company. Our growth story in Germany continues in capable hands," Mr. Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, says.

"Kamux is an attractive company with its unique business model. I had paid attention to Kamux already when the company entered German market and I am really happy to be joining Kamux now. Kamux is a company with high ambition level, and it has a huge opportunity in Germany. I want to be building this company towards its vision - to be number one used car retailer in Europe," Mr. Aleksandar Amann says.

"Kamux had only two showrooms in Germany when Mr. Oliver Michels joined the company. At the moment, we have eight showrooms open in Greater Hamburg area. The last two ones have been opened during the global corona pandemic which is quite an amazing achievement when you consider the circumstances. Along with strong growth, company's profitability in Germany has developed in the right direction, and Kamux has become an acknowledged used car retailer in Hamburg area. I would like to express my warmest thanks to Oliver Michels for his achievements and contribution to Kamux's business in Germany and I wish him success in his future endeavours," Mr. Ilkka Virtanen says.

