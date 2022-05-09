Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board: Mikko Kettunen appointed as CFO

HELSINKI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikko Kettunen (45), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as CFO of Caverion Group and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation as of 8 November 2022 at the latest. He will report to Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO.

Mikko Kettunen's latest position has been the CFO of the Finnish stock-listed composite solutions manufacturer Exel Composites Plc, where he has also acted earlier in a combined role as CFO and Business Unit Manager for Finland. Prior to that, he has held roles as Group CFO at the privately owned Swiss cable and pipe machinery company Maillefer and as CFO at the Finnish entity of the stock-listed US engineering & construction company Foster Wheeler. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board at the employment service company Bolt.Works. He started his career as a consultant at PWC in Finland, focusing on M&A transactions.

"Mikko Kettunen is an experienced CFO in listed companies with a solid international background in our operating area. He has a good combination of experience and competences required in leading and developing our Finance functions including Group accounting, Business controlling, Treasury, IT, IR and M&A. I warmly welcome Mikko to Caverion," says Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO.

The CV and the photo of Mikko Kettunen will be available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board.

