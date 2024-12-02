UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 2 December 2024 at 09:30 EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change in UPM's Group Executive Team

Susanna Rinne assumes interim role leading UPM Plywood business area as of 1 January 2025

Susanna Rinne has been appointed as interim Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood business area, effective 1 January 2025. As announced earlier, the current Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood, Mika Kekki, has been appointed to lead the UPM Specialty Papers business area starting from the same date.

Susanna Rinne (born in 1970) is currently Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, within the UPM Plywood business area. Prior her current position, she worked as Director, Marketing and Sales Development, at UPM Plywood and held several other managerial positions at UPM since 1995. She holds a master's degree in mechanical wood technology.

The recruitment process for the Executive Vice President position in the UPM Plywood business area is ongoing.

