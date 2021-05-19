Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulrika Lilja, Executive Vice President, Communications and Marketing, has decided to leave her position at Stora Enso. After eight years in the company, she will assume the role as Head of Group Marketing and Communications at SEB, a leading northern European bank, where she will also be a member of the company's Group Executive Committee. She will join SEB at the latest in November 2021.

"As a highly valued member of our Group Leadership Team, Ulrika has been instrumental in Stora Enso's transformation journey by empowering our brand and strengthening our sustainability position. Through visionary, strategic and fact-based communication, she has successfully guided Stora Enso's shift towards becoming the leading renewable materials company. I want to express a heartfelt thanks to Ulrika for her many contributions to Stora Enso, while also wishing her the very best of luck in her next career endeavor," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.

