CGGI 2025: UAE breaks into global top 10, driven by strides made in Financial Stewardship and Strong Institutions

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) highlights the challenges and successes of good governance amid a year of major political transitions.

The top three ranked countries from the region are the United Arab Emirates (9th), Israel (28th), and Saudi Arabia (38th). For the first time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) breaks into the global Top 10, and is the only Middle Eastern country in the Top 20, largely driven by strides made in the Financial Stewardship and Strong Institutions pillars. Saudi Arabia moved up 5 places this year, driven in part by strong performance in the Leadership & Foresight pillar, where it ranked 12th globally. Morocco's rank in the CGGI has been declining consistently each year – overall, it has fallen 10 places in the global rankings since 2021. Between 2021 to 2025, only three countries in the region – Algeria, Jordan, and the UAE – improved their overall CGGI scores.

Now in its fifth edition, the CGGI evaluates 120 countries using 35 indicators grouped into seven pillars: Leadership & Foresight, Robust Laws & Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Global Influence & Reputation also dropped significantly in the last year. Weaker diplomatic engagement and shifting geopolitical norms are reshaping how countries build partnerships and external trust. Still, there are signs of momentum: 73 countries improved their CGGI scores between 2024 and 2025, more than double the number that declined (33). Strengthening institutional capacity was a key driver, with countries like Mongolia, Vietnam, and Jordan making notable progress—proving that resource levels are not the sole determinant of effective governance.

"Government capabilities matter. This year's results continue to show a strong relationship between government capabilities and a country's attainment of outcomes that are important for individuals' lives and livelihoods, such as education, employment and health," said Kenneth Sim, Managing Director (Strategy & Research), Chandler Institute of Governance.

More information about CGGI and the Full 2025 CGGI Report: https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/wp-content/uploads/2025-Chandler-Good-Government-Index-Report.pdf

