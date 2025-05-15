CGGI 2025: Financial Stewardship and Global Influence & Reputation are key challenges for governments globally

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) highlights the challenges and successes of good governance amid a year of major political transitions. Now in its fifth edition, the CGGI evaluates 120 countries using 35 indicators grouped into seven pillars: Leadership & Foresight, Robust Laws & Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Notably, Singapore retains its top position for the third consecutive year with Nordic countries completing the top 5 (in rank order: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden), maintaining their strong reputation for governance excellence.

For the first time, the UAE breaks into the Top 10 and is also the only Middle Eastern country in the Top 20. The country is also the biggest improver globally, largely driven by strides made in the Financial Stewardship and Strong Institutions pillars.

China is ranked 41st in 2025 and is one of only five countries to have achieved consistent year-on-year score improvements since 2021, reflecting a steady momentum.

The United States is one of the two G7 countries not ranked within the Top 20, placing at 23rd. Its performance was significantly pulled down by its weaker performance in the Financial Stewardship pillar, which looks at areas such as spending efficiency and country budget surplus.

Financial Stewardship saw the sharpest global decline since 2021, reflecting post-pandemic budget constraints, persistent debt, and efficiency challenges. Only 26 of 104 countries improved in this pillar, underscoring a widespread governance concern.

Global Influence & Reputation also dropped significantly in the last year. Weaker diplomatic engagement and shifting geopolitical norms are reshaping how countries build partnerships and external trust. Still, there are signs of momentum: 73 countries improved their CGGI scores between 2024 and 2025, more than double the number that declined (33). Strengthening institutional capacity was a key driver, with countries like Mongolia, Vietnam, and Jordan making notable progress—proving that resource levels are not the sole determinant of effective governance.

"Government capabilities matter. This year's results continue to show a strong relationship between government capabilities and a country's attainment of outcomes that are important for individuals' lives and livelihoods, such as education, employment and health," said Kenneth Sim, Managing Director (Strategy & Research), Chandler Institute of Governance.

More information about CGGI and the Full 2025 CGGI Report: https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/wp-content/uploads/2025-Chandler-Good-Government-Index-Report.pdf

