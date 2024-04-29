Cerillion harnesses GenAI image recognition to accelerate time-to-market in new product release

LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the launch of Cerillion 24.1, which exploits the latest GenAI-powered image recognition technology to completely transform how communications services providers (CSPs) design and build new products and services.

First showcased at MWC Barcelona in February and now generally available in this new product release, Cerillion's innovative approach takes users straight from concept to configuration, automatically creating new products, packages and workflows based on pictures and diagrams, whilst being designed for commercial and customer data privacy from the outset:

Sketch out a new product idea on a whiteboard and upload a picture to build the configuration in Enterprise Product Catalogue, cutting the product development lifecycle by up to 95%.

Import a swimlane process flow diagram and see it turned into the corresponding job steps, actions and dependencies in Service Manager, streamlining order management and service fulfilment.

Migrate seamlessly from legacy systems, using image recognition to create new configuration from scratch, instead of having to transform from complex and disparate data structures.

Now with both image recognition and natural language user interfaces, Cerillion is turbocharging how CSPs manage their products and services by empowering non-technical teams to drive the configuration process.

Other highlights in this release include:

Digital Experience : As part of its on-going modernisation programme, Cerillion's new Self Service is now available for first customer projects. Built on a completely new architecture, with user-centric design and a composable digital experience, CSPs get all the benefits of working with a product-based solution, whilst being able to augment the core product using a visual content management system (CMS).

: As part of its on-going modernisation programme, Cerillion's new Self Service is now available for first customer projects. Built on a completely new architecture, with user-centric design and a composable digital experience, CSPs get all the benefits of working with a product-based solution, whilst being able to augment the core product using a visual content management system (CMS). Mobile Commerce : The Mobile App has gone through extensive updates with Cerillion's API-first architecture now used to deliver online sales capabilities using the same APIs as CRM Plus and Self Service. There is also a newly refreshed UI design providing a modern and intuitive user experience.

: The Mobile App has gone through extensive updates with Cerillion's API-first architecture now used to deliver online sales capabilities using the same APIs as CRM Plus and Self Service. There is also a newly refreshed UI design providing a modern and intuitive user experience. Revenue Management : Further flexibility has been introduced in Revenue Manager with additional options for how charging can be paused and restarted when accounts are suspended, as well as configurable general ledger aggregation using user defined fields.

: Further flexibility has been introduced in Revenue Manager with additional options for how charging can be paused and restarted when accounts are suspended, as well as configurable general ledger aggregation using user defined fields. Standards-based Integration. Cerillion continues to certify its use of TM Forum Open APIs, with conformance achieved for TMF674 Geographic Site Management and TMF641 Service Ordering Management in this release, and has reached Platinum-level certification.

"The launch of Cerillion 24.1 marks a significant breakthrough in agility for CSPs with GenAI-powered image recognition transforming both how and who can build new products and services," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "With our innovative BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions, we are showing once again that there is a better way for CSPs to manage their BSS/OSS applications and breaking the stranglehold of the large incumbent vendors and legacy delivery models."

For more information, or to book a call with a Cerillion consultant, please visit: https://www.cerillion.com/products/bssoss-suite/

