MVNX enhances MVNE platform with Cerillion BSS/OSS expansion

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today that MVNX, South Africa's leading Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), has streamlined its operations and simplified the process of onboarding new MVNOs by upgrading and expanding its use of Cerillion's BSS/OSS suite.

MVNX has been a Cerillion customer since 2020 when it implemented Cerillion's Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue to scale its MVNE business. Now, by upgrading these components and rolling out the CRM Plus, Revenue Manager and Service Manager modules, the MVNX platform has been expanded to include all postpaid subscribers, as well as the existing prepaid users, in one multi-tenant digital BSS/OSS solution.

These new pre-integrated modules simplify MVNX's architecture and provide a single source of the truth for all customer management, product management and revenue assurance activities. Furthermore, MVNO partners can easily integrate their own CRM and self-service applications through Cerillion's TM Forum-certified Open APIs.

"With Cerillion's pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite, we've streamlined our MVNE platform to make it easier and faster than ever for brands to launch and grow their MVNO businesses," said Valde Ferradaz, CEO of MVNX. "We can now offer our customers a complete, out-of-the-box solution for both prepaid and postpaid services, and a choice of host operators through seamless integration across both the Cell C and MTN networks. All this is made possible by our close partnership with Cerillion."

MVNX provides turnkey mobile services to a growing set of digital brands, including TFG Connect, Mr Price Mobile, uConnect, Spot Mobile and Standard Bank Mobile, with a total of 14 MVNO customers currently active, and several new MVNOs currently under development. With its enhanced MVNE platform, MVNX is well positioned to help even more partners enter the mobile market, as demand for tailored and branded connectivity offerings continues to grow across the region, with robust plans for expansion into Africa in the pipeline.

"The MVNO sector in South Africa is increasingly competitive, and we are delighted to be working with the leading MVNE in this market," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "Our composable BSS/OSS Suite is designed to simplify operations and deliver value fast. MVNX is a perfect example of how our pre-integrated modules can transform an MVNE's ability to serve its MVNO customers, supporting their growth and success at scale."

MVNX is the principal sponsor of MVNO Nation Africa 2025, 15-16 July in Cape Town. Valde Ferradaz will open the highly anticipated conference with a keynote entitled 'The MVNO Landscape is Changing. What Does this Mean for Our Industry?'

MVNX and Cerillion are powering Africa's MVNO evolution as co-sponsors of the conference's cocktail and networking event on day one. Book a meeting with us now to find out more about our partnership.

Notes to Editors

About Ignition Group

Ignition Group is a company with a vision: to create a universally integrated digital economy where access and opportunity are omnipresent. By providing inclusive access to the internet, resources and technology, Ignition empowers consumers, entrepreneurs, and enterprises to engage with and assimilate into the digital world.

Ignition has operations in Africa, the USA and the UK, and within its ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to realise our vision.

For more information visit: www.ignitiongroup.co.za

About MVNX

MVNX, a subsidiary of Ignition Group, is a market-leading company that enables businesses to advance into the mobile voice and data realm by providing the necessary infrastructure, operating systems, strategic business modelling and a full-suite of MVNO process management services delivered through a seamless integrated solution.

MVNX are South Africa's leading enabler of MVNOs. For over a decade, this world-class organisation has pioneered the MVNO sector, driving market penetration through best-in-class services, technology, innovation, and diversification strategies. MVNX facilitates fully integrated mobile convergence and is the only MVNE in South Africa that offers multi-network operator and omni-channel integration for leading brands, retailers, and corporates. For more information visit: www.mvnxmobile.com

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 75 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore, and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

