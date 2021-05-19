CEO Liselott Johansson appoints new management team for Greater Than

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT) the Insurtech using AI to predicting motor risk in real-time per individual driver now appoints new management group consists of a combination of former Greater Than employees and a couple of recruits. It provides continuity while adding new skills to the organization.

New recruitments are Markus Waldenström named CFO. Markus most recently comes from Telia Ventures. Helena Norrthon is recruited as General Counsel. Before joining Greater Than, Helena was serving as General Counsel at SIS. New to the team is also Lars Jatko who is appointed as Head of Product Development for the company, effective May 17, 2021. Lars comes most recently from a long-term assignment at Nasdaq.

Eva Voors, Chief Communication Officer who has been in the company for two and a half year is now joining the executive team together with Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer at Greater Than.

"I am pleased to have assembled a strong team that has the expertise required for Greater Than to continue advancing its position internationally. Together with the new management team, I will conduct a strategy work with a focus on increased scalability of our business and broadened sales of analysis of vehicle data with good returns and low risk", - says Liselott Johansson

The former management team members Founder Sten Forseke and co-founder Anders Lindelöf, will step back and instead serve as senior advisers to the new management team. Sten Forseke remains as member of the board at Greater Than, and Anders Lindelof as the CTO for the company.

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

+46-708 884 880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

