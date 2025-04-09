Central New Energy Holding Group (01735.HK) Makes Grand Appearance at MEE2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, MEE2025 grandly opened at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates. CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Central New Energy Holding Group (01735.HK), made its appearance at booth H6.F23, joining global industry elites to discuss the future of green energy.

The company's booth captivated swarms of international visitors

The company showcased a variety of products and green solutions that captured the attention of guests. Central New Energy Holding Group's "Gemini" series N-type TOPCon cells and CHGMN series ultra-high efficiency TOPCon photovoltaic modules boast ultra-high conversion efficiency and excellent adaptability to extreme environments, making them suitable for the climate in the Middle East with abundant sunshine, high temperatures, little rain, and large temperature differences between day and night. The company's comprehensive green solution integrating source, grid, load, and storage will also effectively assist traditional high-energy-consuming enterprises in the Middle East to accelerate their energy transition.

In 2023, Yu Zhuyun, Chairman of Central New Energy Holding Group, was invited to participate in COP28 held in Dubai. As a representative of Chinese entrepreneurs, he solemnly stated, "In the next five years, Central New Energy Holding Group plans to build 100 zero-carbon industrial parks with global partners, achieving the goal of reducing global carbon emissions by 800 million tons annually."

In the face of the global energy revolution, the company has proactively joined overseas market competition, actively researching and developing various green environmental protection technology routes such as BC cells, perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem cells, and green fuels like Hydrogen-Ammonia-Alcohol-Oil blend. Its products are sold overseas, and it has already started cooperation with customers in Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions.

In the future, the company will be based in countries along the "Belt and Road" such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while simultaneously radiating its layout to regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas to vigorously expand its international business. It will contribute the strength of Chinese enterprises to building the "Green Silk Road," promoting the transformation of the Middle East from a "petroleum economy" to a "green economy", and creating a new blueprint for global energy.

